Nov 23 South Africa (Vaal) form analysis

Race 1 (1,400m)

(16) SPIRITED GIRL was not far off in both her starts and could get off the mark.

(4) SHINE IN MEMPHIS is threatening and can fight for the honours.

(3) ARCTIC COMMANDER could do enough for quartets.

(11) EMPRESSOFNORMANDY, (1) SHE’S A KLAWER and (5) VILLA SEMAYA can run a place.

Race 2 (1,400m)

(15) ROCK OF BISMANTOVA found no support on debut and was not disgraced – he will know more about it.

(2) POLICY OF TRUTH has not been far off and the extra will suit. However, he appears to have a breathing problem.

(12) LA MOOHAL attracted some money on debut, so did (3) WARHAWK BOMBER. However, both disappointed. Respect support for either.

Race 3 (1,400m)

(3) JUST NUISANCE holds both (11) JAPANESE STAR and (1) TRIP TO STATES on a recent meeting and, from an outside draw, could be hard to catch racing up the straight.

(14) REMAINS OF THE DAY should relish the extra but has drawn the inside – watch the first two races to gauge the going.

(16) TROPICAL STORM found support on debut but never showed – he could improve.

Race 4 (1,600m)

Lightly raced (10) NYALI BEACH returned from a lengthy break and performed well.

She had (3) MAGICAL FLIGHT (2½kg better off) 1½ lengths behind her.

(4) ON THE HORIZON is eyeing a hat-trick but she will be tested.

(5) I AM REGAL is holding form and should not be far off while stablemate (1) GIMMEALIGHT could still need the outing.

Race 5 (1,600m)

This is not a strong field and if recent maiden winner (2) MARY’S GREENLIGHT leads the pack under a relaxed ride, she should keep them all at bay. If she disappoints, then anything could win. Either banker her in exotics or include as many as possible.

Race 6 (2,400m)

(1) ABSOLUTE VALUE can chalk up a deserved fifth victory. He is coupled with (5) LITTLE PRINCE, who is doing well but races before this.

(3) GREENLIGHT MAGIC found solid support last time but was narrowly beaten – he could make amends.

Stablemate (10) BROTHERHOODOFMAGIC could take home a cheque.

(7) IDEAL FUTURE enjoys this track and trip and should make the trifecta.

Race 7 (1,000m)

(5) BEADED GOWN, (7) HAPPY ANALIA and (8) IN THE ETHER should be on top of each other on collateral form but Happy Analia claims 4kg and should have the upper hand.

(2) MIDNIGHT FUSION returned to form after a long break. Must be considered for honours.

(1) STORMY CHOICE could prove best of the rest.

Race 8 (1,200m)

(6) BLACK EGRET is holding form and should be right there. However, stablemates (1) AUSSENKEHR, (2) VAL D’ORCIA and (9) POWER BROKER could challenge on collateral form.

(3) PAISLEY PARK, (5) BOLD ACT and (7) ARGO ALLEY are looking to upset the calculations and add value to the exotics.