Nov 24 Hong Kong (Sha Tin) form analysis

Young Champion (James McDonald) scoring his first win at Sha Tin on Feb 25. He can win the Class 2 (1,600m) at the same track on Nov 24 with Karis Teetan aboard.

Race 1 (1,400m)

6 Super Wise Dragon is a known ‘roarer’ but he has enough ability to win if health stays good. With a low draw and a modest field, he has a lot in his favour.

11 Fire Ball has been knocking on the door with two close finishes. A good trial between runs adds confidence for this.

3 Hoss steps into Class 5 with the notable booking of James McDonald, but his record over 1,400m remains the query.

10 So Awesome has not won in over 500 days, but has shown enough in two encouraging runs this campaign to warrant consideration.

Race 2 (1,000m)

2 Grand Nova will be fitter than his first-up effort where he finished 10th but was not beaten far. His trial in between runs was ideal, and he has drawn perfectly for the straight course.

3 Ka Ying Resilience showed potential in two races last season and deserves respect based on his trials.

1 Fun Elite is a promising horse resuming. He has not been favoured by drawing gate 1 for the straight course, but he can produce an encouraging performance.

9 Run Yes Run wears blinkers for the first time, and his good trial in the headgear suggests he can improve.

Race 3 (1,200m)

2 New Future Folks is a strong winning chance, drawing a better gate after wide barriers in his first three starts. Blinkers go on for the first time, following a superb trial in the headgear.

3 Packing Angel resumed with a solid second. Excellent form credentials for this.

4 Another World exceeded expectations on debut, running on well for seventh from a wide draw. With gate 2, he can step forward.

1 Roman Crown has been edging closer to a win since dropping to Class 4. Barrier 10 may pose a challenge, but the booking of McDonald is an advantage.

Race 4 (1,200m)

3 Shanghai Style is primed to break through, following a strong second-placed effort last time. He has maintained his form with a solid trial and benefits from Hugh Bowman on board.

7 Dragon Air Force races on the all-weather for the first time, and has always trialled well on the surface. Can improve.

6 Robot Knight recorded a stylish maiden win last start and, if he holds that form, remains a chance.

5 Offroad Master ran a promising fourth on debut and, from barrier 1, should secure a handy position to show natural improvement.

Race 5 (1,200m)

7 Self Improvement is poised to bounce back, and his recent trial win was eye-catching. With a strong tempo expected and from barrier 4, many factors align in his favour.

5 Super Win Dragon had no luck chasing back-to-back wins last start when crowded at the 700m, effectively ending his chances.

11 Must Go flagged another win is near with his strong second-place finish last time.

2 Wonderstar adopted bold front-running tactics when setting a fast pace last start, fading late to fifth but beaten only by three lengths. He is steadily improving.

Race 6 (1,600m)

5 Satirical Glory showed little interest last start from a wide draw, yet was not far off when finishing ninth. From barrier 1, he should return to his usual on-pace tactics, and a much-improved effort can be expected in this highly competitive contest.

12 Soaring Bronco is desperate for a breakthrough win, and with Zac Purton taking the reins, he is afforded every chance.

3 Flying Luck can be followed up after his maiden win. His low draw offers plenty of advantages, and he gives the impression of being above this grade.

6 Jumbo Fortune has been running well, though his record of one win from 43 starts speaks for itself.

Race 7 (1,600m)

9 Young Champion had too much to overcome from a wide draw last start, sitting seven lengths off the lead at the 400m, yet closing well to finish fifth, beaten by 2½ lengths. He looks primed to deliver a third win.

7 Karma was in a similar situation last time, working home strongly from a poor draw. He will need to settle closer to be a contender.

12 Voyage Samurai is on the rise and he steps into Class 2 for the first time. Barrier 1 ensures an ideal run in transit.

8 Patch Of Theta was a commendable third second-up despite racing wide and benefits from a lower draw this time.

Race 8 (1,400m)

8 Alsonso produced a highly encouraging third on debut over 1,200m, a distance short of his best. The step-up to 1,400m should suit perfectly.

1 Lucy In The Sky is a model of consistency, missing the placings just once in eight starts. A nice trial between runs signals readiness, but barrier 10 could prove sticky.

5 Winning Gold blundered at the start last time over the mile and could not recover. The drop back in trip is a positive move.

7 Charming Legend arrives in Hong Kong unbeaten from two starts in Australia. His trial form has shown promise, and Purton taking the reins is eye-catching.

Race 9 (1,200m)

2 Savvy Brilliant is chasing a hat-trick of wins. His last-start victory was outstanding, overcoming a poor start to finish powerfully. From gate 3, he shapes as the one to beat.

1 Full Credit was a game third at Happy Valley last time but thrives at Sha Tin. He will adopt his usual front-running style from barrier 1.

5 Swift Ascend is booming since transferring to David Eustace’s stable and cannot be overlooked.

3 Lady’s Choice may have reached his peak, but remains ultra-consistent, and a mid-draw boosts his chances.

Race 10 (1,600m)

7 Lo Pan Spirit has been plagued with wide barriers this preparation but has been racing well. With a much kinder draw, he should lead comfortably and presents a strong chance to secure his first Class 3 victory.

3 Prestige Always boasts an appealing profile, with McDonald aboard from gate 2, paired with solid recent runs.

9 Sky Trust, while drawn wide, possesses enough early pace to secure a position. His two runner-up finishes in competitive contests show he is up to this.

8 Namjong Kingdom caught the eye on his debut and is worth following. The step-up in distance is favourable.

