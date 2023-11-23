Nov 24 South Africa (Fairview) form analysis

Race 1 (1,200m)

(1) ENCHANTED SKY has changed trainers and, from a good draw and trying the Polytrack, she could pack too much punch for her modest rivals.

(6) CAPTIVATE is not an easy ride and was a disappointment last time. She does, however, look a danger in this line-up.

(7) ROYAL VENUS needs to do more to win but could contest the finish. (9) JUST FOREVER has been a letdown but can place.

(10) TUNE AGAIN showed vast improvement last time.

Race 2 (2,200m)

(7) MALDANO showed vast improvement last time and, with further improvement expected, can beat some well-tried rivals.

(1) WOLFRAM was a bit of a disappointment last time but will be right there at the finish over this course and distance.

(2) JOE HARMAN always finds at least one better on the day but can contest the finish again.

(5) MILITARY MAN is one-paced but is also not out of it.

Race 3 (1,600m)

(1) AND WE DANCED ran very well in two Polytrack Challenge races and is back against her own sex. She could prove better than these rivals.

(2) DEFINITELY MAYBE is unreliable but has won four races for trainer Alan Greeff and can contest the finish again.

Both (3) PINNACLE and (4) EASY LIVING have been fair of late but do need to do more at these weights.

(5) CHRONICLESOFNANIA liked being back on the turf last time and has a place chance on the Polytrack.

(6) AERIAL VIEW is holding her form well and has each-way claims.

Race 4 (1,600m)

(1) RED WILLIAM showed he is just as good on the turf as on the Polytrack with a good win last time. The handicapper hit him with a seven-point penalty. He may well follow up but is very badly drawn.

(2) SEQUOIA has been good on this surface of late and is capable of winning off current mark.

(6) DAWN OF A NEW ERA has been very consistent and another big run can be expected.

(10) JASPERO broke a long losing run by winning on turf last time. He has been consistent on this surface and is not out of it.

Race 5 (1,200m)

(10) TUSCAN GOLD proved in need of his local debut but should fight out the finish yet again.

(1) CATAIN MORISCO is unreliable but has a winning chance.

(2) LIGHT THAT LOOSE has not been beaten by far in recent runs and could finish in the money.

(4) TRANSACT is well drawn. Can do better than a modest last run.

(6) COOL WINTER showed us what he is capable of with a good win last time and can follow up.

Race 6 (1,200m)

(10) TIMBAVATI RIVER has been much improved of late and, from a good draw, can follow up on a good last win.

(8) COASTAL PATH is in good form and will be a lively danger.

(9) DONNY TEE is improving and won well last time. A wide draw, though, may make it difficult to follow up.

(3) NOTORIX won well last time and is clearly in with a shout.

Race 7 (1,000m)

(1) IRON BARK has built up a very impressive record on the Polytrack this year, winning his last five races on the surface. It is his first taste of the Fairview Polytrack but he may well add to his win tally.

(2) SLIM JANNIE has been good for trainer Gavin Smith and will not go down without a fight.

(4) TEATRO likes this surface and should be right there at the finish once again.

(7) CAPTAIN CASANOVA was a disappointment on turf last time but has done better on this surface and is not out of it.

Race 8 (1,400m)

(2) IDABELLE clearly likes this surface and could pull off the win but she will need to fight off many rivals.

(3) STATE OF MIND has been unreliable of late but is capable of bouncing back.

(4) VENUS DE MILO has changed trainers from her last run and would not be a surprise winner.

(5) UNITED EXPRESS is better than her last run would suggest.

(12) COLORAMA and (13) GLOBAL GODDESS are effective over this track and trip and are clearly not out of it.