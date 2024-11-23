Nov 24 South Africa (Scottsville) form analysis

Race 1 (1,000m)

(10) MAJOR TOMMIE made a promising debut when only beaten just over a length by Future Flo, who has since franked that form.

(7) MIND MAP has finished runner-up in both local starts, both on the Poly. Big say.

(4) BRING THE MAGIC has shown some ability. In with a say.

(2) LITTLE CRACKER started at long odds on debut but should come on with the experience. The first timers may need the run.

Race 2 (1,000m)

(3) SUN IN MY POCKET is talented but is a hothead. She will be hard to beat if she stays cool.

(2) LITTLEBLACKGEM has run well over course and distance and showed up well first-up from a lengthy lay-off last time.

(7) DRESSTOTHENINES has not been far back since racing in blinkers. She gets a 4kg claimer up which will help her cause.

(9) LIGHTINTHEDARKNESS gets first-time blinkers. Watch.

Race 3 (1,400m)

(5) WOZA NAWE found one too good when favourite last run. The one to beat with blinkers on.

(1) BAO LA has her third run after a break. Lightly raced and could improve over the extra furlong.

(10) DEE DAY has drawn wide but also has her peak run and cannot be ruled out.

(6) LA VIDA LOCA has not been far back in her two local starts and can feature in this company.

Race 4 (1,600m)

(7) GO GRAYSON GO has shown steady improvement and at his penultimate start, was runner-up to Artists Model.

(11) WORLD OF OUR OWN has been placed in all three starts. He has a wide draw to contend with but looks a big threat.

(5) MEERKAT MOON steps up to a more suitable trip after running on nicely last time.

(12) LONG GALLERY was much improved in blinkers last time and can feature.

Race 5 (1,750m)

(2) VIHAAN’S QUEEN got a hefty six-point rise after her last win but still looks quite well in at the weights. She won well last time.

(7) AFRICAN BEAT has her third run after a break and was narrowly beaten last time. This looks to be a more comfortable trip.

(3) MISS PLATINA was a beaten favourite last start on the Poly. She steps up in trip and is in good form.

(5) BROADWAY GIRL finished in front of Miss Platina when they last met but she is now 1kg worse off.

Race 6 (1,500m)

(3) GLOBAL MOVEMENT got a two-point rise in the handicap for running second but he has consistent recent form.

(5) ONE SCOTCH got a hefty rating for his maiden win. With top weight, it remains to be seen if it was fair from the handicappers.

(1) LAKE COMO has not been far back at recent starts and has been slowly dropping in the handicap. He has Rachel Venniker’s allowance to assist and from the handy draw, he has a chance at long odds.

(6) FUTURE SAINT steps up to a more suitable trip. He could also be a surprise package.

Race 7 (1,000m)

(9) JANE’S VISION has a good early record on this track and has come on well of late. She takes a big drop in class. Strong contender.

(2) LADY OF VIX won well at the second time of asking and looks progressive. She got a hefty rating but does look capable.

(3) PRANKSTER is never far back and was two lengths behind Jane’s Vision when they last met. With a 4kg claimer up, she is much better off at the weights.

(1) CAPE CAPRI has claims.

Race 8 (1,200m)

(13) THE GHOST is up against males but she ran a smart race in much stronger company last time. She has a big weight to shoulder but does look progressive and has a touch of class which could see her home.

(10) MASTERBLING has won four of his last five starts. He still looks well weighted, so expect another big effort.

(14) PROFESSOR LUPIN is slightly better off in the weights with Masterbling and is also in good form of late.

(6) ULTRA QUICK has been holding form and is another that comes into the picture.