Nov 25 South Africa (Turffontein) form analysis

Race 1 (1,160m)

(15) VIRGIN RIVER was runner-up in all her three starts and could get her just reward.

(6) DUAL PROPHECY finished nearly a length ahead of (8) MID WINTER WIND, but the latter was slow to start and could turn the tables.

Similarly, (18) FORGIVENESS could also turn it around with (17) GOLD AGENT but the draws could be a factor.

Race 2 (2,000m)

(5) PERFECT WITNESS is running well and could complete a hat-trick. However, she meets (7) STREET ART on 4.5kg worse terms for a 1¼-length beating.

(6) RIVER ROMEO beat Summer Cup fancy Puerto Manzano easily but ran last subsequently on Nov 17. Can only take on trust.

(3) PYROMANIAC needed his last start badly and must be considered.

Race 3 (1,160m)

(5) MAIN DEFENDER is classy, with five wins (from 1,100m to 1,450m) and a second (1,600m) from six starts. He opted for this instead of the Dingaans (1,600m). The connections know what they are doing and he is the one to beat.

(2) DYCE has come well and could challenge, but Main Defender’s stablemate (6) CAPTAIN HINDSIGHT should be on top of him on form.

(1) DAVE THE KING and (10) SWING UPON A STAR could get into the minor placings.

Race 4 (1,600m)

(3) WHITE PEARL will obviously dictate under a soft ride but stablemate (10) GIMME A NOTHER will not let her get away.

(1) EGYPTIAN MAU has a wide draw but should not be far off.

(9) LET’S GO NOW and (12) MY SOUL MATE should go close.

Race 5 (1,600m)

(1) SANDRINGHAM SUMMIT looks hard to beat on form and consistency. From six starts, the colt has three wins, including over 1,600m, and three placings.

(3) GIMMEANOTHERCHANCE was three lengths adrift and is 3kg worse off. But he should match strides with (2) PURPLE PITCHER on form and contest the runner-up position.

(4) SOVEREIGN STATE, (5) WE ARE THE LOGANS, (6) GUY GIBSON and (11) HOUSE OF ROMANOV could fight out for the minor money.

Race 6 (2,000m)

On their recent meeting, (1) PUERTO MANZANO got up in a bunched finish to beat (2) COUSIN CASEY, (5) BLESS MY STARS, (3) WINCHESTER MANSION, (9) BILLY BOWLEGS and (17) LITIGATION. Luck in running will play an important role.

(13) ATTICUS FINCH is in top form and looking for five straight victories.

Race 7 (3,200m)

Ex-stable companions (1) NEBRAAS and (2) BLACK THORN could renew rivalry. Both should be cherry ripe.

(3) ARUMUGAM has a chance if in a galloping mood.

(5) BREEZE OVER is consistent and should be thereabouts with a light weight.

(4) FLYING BULL is carded to race before this but, if he takes his place, could get into the money.