Nov 26 Hong Kong (Sha Tin) form analysis

Super Sunny Sing (No. 8) is set to atone for his last-start sixth, as the favourite under Matthew Chadwick, with Vincent Ho back on board in Race 7 at Sha Tin on Nov 26. Ho rode the horse to victory in the last four of his six wins.

Race 1 (1,400m)

14 Compulsory is improving this season and gets his opportunity with Karis Teetan up. He slots in light and will be favoured by the hot tempo.

4 Super Contented is making steady improvement. He was interfered with last start but his previous outing was eye-catching. Expect sharp improvement.

9 Beat Hollow is after back-to-back wins. He will lead and take plenty of catching, especially under 10lb (4.54kg)-claimer Ellis Wong.

10 Apex Top can get the right run. Do not discount.

Race 2 (1,000m)

7 Loyal Bo Bo, who has trialled the house down, looks well placed to make an impact on debut. With Zac Purton at the helm, he is the one to catch.

2 Wunderbar won well first-up and is expected to perform at that level again. He will make his own luck close to the speed and can threaten this group.

11 Lucky Quality gets Vincent Ho up. He is not without his chance.

5 Grand Conqueror makes his debut. He can surprise first-up after trialling well.

Race 3 (1,200m)

6 Cool Blue is better than his record suggests and can score a first win. He was caught too far back last start with far too much work to do. Expect him to put his best foot forward.

11 Daily Trophy is lightly raced but is showing significant improvement. He is drawn sweetly and is weighted well.

2 Multisuper can find the lead and play catch me if you can. He pairs favourably with James McDonald, who takes the ride from a positive gate.

1 Magic Supreme is in form and has claims.

Race 4 (1,200m)

7 Mark The Moment has trialled beautifully for his return. There looks to be a stack of pace in this contest, which should suit him. He rates strongly and just needs to overcome the awkward gate.

6 Self Improvement has shown ability when racing on the dirt. He pairs favourably with Purton.

2 Adefill can improve following his latest effort. He still has a few rating points in hand and McDonald’s booking is a plus.

4 Packing Bole can roll forward and make his own luck. Keep safe.

Race 5 (1,600m)

12 Super Wise Dragon has the ability. He closed off nicely from the rear last start and can take another step forward, even from the awkward draw.

5 Winning Steps is a nice horse for leading trainer Pierre Ng. He can fire first-up under Purton.

10 Mister Dapper has had only two starts but he is showing that he has plenty of quality. He can improve once more.

3 Master Hero is consistent and should be rewarded again.

Race 6 (1,400m)

9 Sunlight Power has shown significant improvement across each start this term and is so close to a first win. He can step up to another level as he continues to get more and more experience.

7 Celtic Times is another that continues to get better after each run this term.

4 Fun Together is aiming for back-to-back victories. His latest effort was solid and the form out of that race is proving very strong.

12 Maximize Heart has caught the eye in his last two outings. He will be closing off late.

Race 7 (1,600m)

5 Super Sunny Sing has the class to overcome this group. The six-time winner (including his penultimate start) from 13 outings will relish the trip and inside draw. Ho, who has won four times on the horse, is back on top.

10 The Best Peach was without luck last start. He was bolting for a run in the straight, but could not quite get the clear room to do so. He is better than his rating and the light weight affords him a super chance.

11 Happy Together is chasing a hat-trick of wins. He slots in light (115lb) and continues to raise the bar each outing.

1 Red Lion is quality and is a force to be reckoned with.

Race 8 (1,400m)

3 Find My Love has a stack of rating points still to find and his best is yet to be seen. He was caught too far back last start and found interference in a race that was dominated by on-pacers.

4 Alacrity roared into second place last start. Purton sticks aboard and he rates strongly for an in-form Jamie Richards yard.

9 Supreme Lucky has the talent to mix it with this group.

2 Dancing Code has raced well this season, advancing with every start. He will give this group something to worry about.

Race 9 (1,600m)

6 Romantic Charm returns after accompanying stablemate Romantic Warrior to Australia. His latest trial was eye-catching and this race is very suitable, especially over his ideal trip.

7 Master Of Fortune is chasing back-to-back successes. He was super impressive last start and Purton sticks aboard.

10 Chancheng Glory has won his last two starts in fine style. He has figured it out now and remains a huge threat, even up in class.

2 Beautyverse is next in line. He is in form.

Race 10 (1,200m)

5 Cotton Fingers has had only two starts but is already showing considerable ability. He can continue to improve and the inside draw is hugely favourable. The one to beat.

4 Global Harmony was super impressive when winning last start. He has long threatened to do that and can improve further. However, he will need to overcome barrier 12.

10 I Give can give this group something to reel in. He has won his last four starts and is in sublime form.

9 Lady’s Choice is next in line.

Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club