Nov 26 South Africa (Kenilworth) form analysis

Race 1 (800m)

The well-bred colts (5) BJORN IRONSIDE, (1) SPARE, (7) VIHAAN’S WEB and (10) KOLA TONIC are of particular interest, given their attractive pedigrees in this all-newcomers affair.

The market is the best guide.

The first crop of One World runners are worth keeping an eye on, so respect the chances of stablemates (9) LION RAMPART and (11) SAHARA CAT, who has a 2.5kg gender (filly) allowance.

Race 2 (1,600m)

This non-black type feature is at the mercy of impressive Diana Stakes winner (1) GOLDEN HOSTESS, who will be very hard to beat on these terms.

(2) GIMME A SHOT is closely matched with that rival on the form of their Garden Province meeting. The mare should not be taken lightly on her Cape Town summer introduction.

(3) ENEMY TERRITORY, an Irish-bred, has improved to win both starts when stepped up to 1,400m. There is little reason to suggest she cannot make further progress over the extra 200m.

(4) SAARTJIE has the class to be competitive, despite returning from a layoff.

(5) ROYALS is fit and in good form, so could get into the picture.

Race 3 (1,600m)

Stablemates (1) GET IMPRESSED and (12) MAGIC VERSE are last-start winners. The pair of progressive three-year-olds will have their say.

(3) ANDI’S GIRL fits a similar profile but has more to do now taking on male rivals.

The versatile (2) KATSU ought to remain competitive, dropping to this distance under the minimum two-point penalty for a recent victory.

The well-bred (6) WILLIE JOHN beat a subsequent winner when opening his account last time. Must be respected.

(15) LORD FYFIELD is maturing and could get involved from a wide draw.

Race 4 (1,400m)

(8) ZIL MORIS attracted betting support when finishing fourth in the Grade 3 Cape Classic. He is likely to play a leading role at this level, having shied away from the Grade 2 Cape Punters Cup.

(1) TEFLON MAN scored his second victory from five starts last time. On that evidence, he should have more to offer over the extra distance.

(4) CHARLIE CROKER and (12) SUN DAZED finished ahead of (7) BLACKBERRY MALT who, having won subsequently, is unlikely to turn the tables on these terms.

(5) IDEAL ACT caught the eye last time and will appreciate this trip with the longer straight.

Last-start runner-up (13) MARVEL WILLIAM must also be respected.

Race 5 (1,200m)

(7) COASTAL COMMANDER was not disgraced, despite finishing unplaced, in a sales race from a wide draw last time. On the strength and consistency of his earlier outings, the one-time winner should bounce back to score.

Last-start winner (4) BIG UNIT is likely to be competitive with further improvement expected.

(15) SAVANTRIX caught the eye last time by running from a hopeless position to finish just out of the money. He ought to make his presence felt back on the suitable straight course.

(9) LUNCH MONEY should not be written off.

(12) THE TINKERMAN and (13) DRAGONFLY will appreciate this ease in grade, so could fare better.

Race 6 (1,100m)

(1) TEMPTING FATE, (11) GEM KING and (8) MUFASA are unbeaten over this course and distance.

(14) RESONATE is particularly effective over this trip, too.

However, (12) RIO QUERARI sets the standard and is weighted to win. The one to beat.

(9) SURJAY and (10) BEREAVE are also well in under the conditions but are unlikely to be fully tuned after a layoff.

Race 7 (1,200m)

(1) OUTLAW KING and (4) JERUSALEMA RAIN were second to Lucky Lad last season and set the standard on that form. Outlaw King did so at Grade 1 level and carries 60kg without the benefit of a comeback run, so will need to have improved to play a leading role.

(6) READY TO CHARGE is 3kg better off with superior fitness on his side and, as such, ought to be involved.

(8) CAPTAIN ARROW and (9) FUTURE VARIETY are closely matched and both are capable of getting into the picture.

Race 8 (1,600m)

(5) TAIL OF THE COMET was an impressive winner of a lucrative 1,400m sales race last time and gave the impression he will be even better over this extended distance.

He gets the nod ahead of improving Grade 3 Cape Classic winner (2) QUESTIONING, who had (7) GREEN WITH ENVY and (9) SNOW PILOT behind him last time.

It is worth noting Grant van Niekerk, who rode Snow Pilot on that occasion, has opted to ride stablemate (10) HLUHLUWE instead.