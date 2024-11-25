Nov 26 South Africa (Kenilworth) form analysis

Race 1 (1,000m)

(3) CALL ME JANE found only one better on debut. She can go one better this time.

(4) HERITAGE RIDGE is threatening to win and should make a bold bid.

(8) HAPPY WIVES may be worth watching.

(1) LHASA is improving and should be a danger.

Race 2 (1,200m)

(16) MASTEROFTHEDESERT is in good shape and should be right there at the finish.

(15) UNSUNG HERO is fit and in good form. He has been runner-up twice in his three starts and can go one better.

(13) DRICUS could be anything, so keep a close eye.

(2) BEAUTIFUL WINTER has not been beaten far in two starts and has a place chance.

Race 3 (1,200m)

(1) FRIDA KAHLO showed good improvement off her debut and looks the one to follow.

(11) WINTER GAMBLE is improving and should be there to fight out the finish.

(5) BENEATH THE CLOUDS was not disgraced on debut and should improve.

(6) LITTLE LEXI is consistent and should be competitive again.

Race 4 (1,400m)

(5) KING’S QUEST continues to hold form and should be very competitive again.

(8) HONOR OF KINGS looked a bit of an unlucky loser last time and can go one better.

(7) RIVER HAWK showed nice improvement last time and would not be a surprise winner.

(9) CRESCENT is clearly better than his last run suggests and can bounce back to score.

Race 5 (1,600m)

(4) MENTE ET MANU needed all the help he could get from jockey Richard Fourie last time but it would not be a surprise if he were to follow up and win again.

(8) LA PULGA may have needed the first run back from his gelding and could surprise.

(11) REGULATION is badly drawn but could be a threat.

(3) MAJOR MASTER is going about things the right way and should be competitive.

Race 6 (1,800m)

(2) FORGOTTEN SONG showed improvement with blinkers and found betting support in her last win. She may have a lot more to offer.

(3) LADY SPRINGFIELD and (1) AMONG THE CLOUDS are consistent and will not go down easily.

(4) MY ONLY WEAKNESS tries further this time and can contest the finish again.

Race 7 (1,200m)

(4) DARK WINTER has been a disappointment of late but is decent enough on any day and could bounce back to score.

(5) SHE’S MY CAPTAIN is very consistent and has an obvious winning chance.

(3) SIDDELEY has only been modest of late but is capable.

(2) GREAT CAT flopped last time but did beat some of these rivals before.

Race 8 (1,200m)

(2) ELIZABEDI GOLD made a smart winning debut and he may be better than his rating.

(10) GOLDEN DESTINY was an easy winner last time and deserves respect.

(12) PARATROOPER put in a good performance last time and is not out of it either.

(13) O’TENIKWA is another to consider.