Nov 28 South Africa (Vaal) form analysis

Race 1 (1,200m)

(3) JOHN WICK tackles a moderate lot in the Work Riders’ opener. He drops in trip but the addition of blinkers could sharpen him up.

Stablemate (7) HIGHVELD STORM is the only newcomer. Respect any money.

(5) BOB is improving and should be the main danger.

(1) TO THE KING is capable but could challenge if he bounces back to form.

Race 2 (1,200m)

(4) ALESIA’S LOVE rates as the one to beat. However, she has been costly to follow. The filly has three seconds and a third in her last four starts.

Drawn alongside on the outside is (15) STORM SECRET. She was strongly fancied on debut but finished tied up and given a nine-month break. Worth watching.

(6) SUGARY SWEET, (14) REUNION HOTSPOT (problems last time), (10) HIGGLEDY PIGGLEDY and newcomer (13) LANCASTER RAIN could find the minor money.

Race 3 (2,000m)

(7) ROMEO’S MAGIC is holding form. With a handy weight, he could chalk up win No. 7.

(6) AMERICAN BISCUIT must have a chance if he settles early.

(2) TWIN TURBO, a winner at his penultimate start, holds (3) SUPREME DANCE and (5) BOB’S YOUR UNCLE on recent form.

(1) WILLOW’S WISH is capable of a lot better and cannot be ignored.

Race 4 (1,800m)

(9) JUDGEMENT DAY found good support on debut but was narrowly beaten over 1,500m.

With the run under his belt, he should get first run on (1) TWENTY DRACHMA’S, who had difficulty getting going last time and may be looking for further.

Twenty Drachma’s finished ahead of (7) TAXHAVEN, who is improving with racing.

(3) AL BAYREG finished just ahead of (4) ANIMAL IMPACT and (2) MASTER CHRISTMAS in a recent meeting and could hold form.

Race 5 (1,500m)

(2) BACK TO BASICS gives a run for money but stablemate (1) ANGEL OF WAR could be the stable-elect on riding engagements.

(5) FULLY LOADED is holding form but (3) LUTHULI and (11) JP TWO THOUSAND could threaten.

(4) HOTARUBI, (7) FALCON STRIKE, (9) VESUVIO and (15) FISH EAGLE are more for the shortlist.

Race 6 (1,400m)

(6) RUNWAY BOMB is bang in form and should go close to scoring a hat-trick.

On best form, stable companions (1) WHAT A HONEY and (8) PATON’S TEARS (not striding out last time) should be involved in the finish.

(7) AVOONTOAST is better than recent form and the drop in distance could be what the doctor ordered.

Race 7 (1,400m)

There should be nothing to choose between (1) PERILLA and (5) ALABAMA ANNA (1kg better off for short head) but the former could have the better draw. Alabama Anna’s rider, Craig Zackey, appears to have jumped off to ride (6) LADY FALLON.

(3) QUANTUM won well fresh and could score again.

(11) GRAPE SHOT comes off a gutsy win on the second time of asking and has most scope for improvement.

(13) BOOM BOOM comes off a maiden win and could go on.

Race 8 (1,000m)

(3) GOCEKWITHLOVE impressed when cantering in after a break and looks to have lots more to come.

(7) SHAMPIMPI won easier than the margin suggested and could go on with it.

(9) NEERAH needed her last run badly. Respect.

(4) WHITE HILLS meets stronger opposition now but could get into the quartet.

Look for a better effort from (8) WAR QUEEN. She pulled up fatigued last time.

Race 9 (1,000m)

(4) EMPRESS GAME seems to be maturing nicely and could chalk up a deserving second victory.

(7) WHAT A TIGER is running close-up consistently and should be thereabouts again. He could turn it around with (11) LIFE GOES ON, who is in top form and could complete a hat-trick.

(8) BEADED GOWN should not be far behind him on collateral form.

(12) DARK TIDE and (14) RISKY BUSINESS warrant inclusion for the exotic bets.