Nov 3 South Africa (Greyville) form analysis

Race 1 (1,200m)

(2) LADY OF VIX was ante-post favourite before being withdrawn from her previous start. She made a promising debut and should build on that effort.

(3) GETOFFOFMYCLOUD showed up well on debut over this course and distance.

(4) BAO LA showed up well first run back from a lengthy break.

(5) MISS MAYFLY was much improved last time.

Race 2 (1,600m)

(1) WORLD OF OUR OWN found one too good for him last time. He has shown up well in his two starts and, from the best of the draws, can go one better.

(8) ROOSTER BRADSHAW made improvement at second outing. He can build on that effort and have a big chance.

(3) HODGEPODGE takes on males but ran a smart race over course and distance last outing.

(10) IRISH ANTHEM was well beaten on debut but gets blinkers this time. Must be respected.

Race 3 (1,600m)

(1) SEE IT AGAIN and (2) ROYAL VICTORY are both warming up for the Group 1 Betway Summer Cup. They have been on a long break but the pair are rated way above the opposition, so it is a case of class versus fitter runners.

(3) FORMAGEAR goes well over course and distance and won well in a comeback sprint last outing. He will prefer this trip.

(5) MASCHERINA has won three of her last four starts. Carrying a light weight, she can challenge.

Race 4 (1,800m)

(11) GLOBAL MOVEMENT has the draw to overcome but boasts good form and takes a big drop in class.

(3) DUKE OF AFRICA has been knocking on the door since his maiden win and was not far last outing. He too is down in class.

(10) KING BAVARIAN has not been out of the money in his last three and must be respected.

(9) BURNING MAN has been disappointing since his comfortable maiden victory but the switch to the turf could help.

Race 5 (1,400m)

(7) ONE SMART COOKIE has been holding form and likes this trip. She can improve on her last run and could be the one to beat.

(3) QUERARI ROSE was a comfortable maiden winner last time. She looks progressive.

(6) QONDANEKUKHANYENI has been racing over further but has done well over this trip.

(2) MISS PAGET is back on the turf. She was a beaten favourite in her last two and can make amends from a good draw.

Race 6 (1,100m)

(8) CAPTAIN BOMBSHELL is way better than his last run and is favourably weighted.

(3) PRAY FOR RAIN was disappointing last time but had solid form prior to that.

(10) MR MASTER STARTER has drawn wide but was running hard last time and was not too far.

(13) SUN BLUSHED is the best weighted but has not been out since July. He needs this outing.

Race 7 (1,200m)

(3) STORMY CHOICE has good form on this course and is holding form. She was touched off last run and can go one better.

(2) SHANTA’S PRIDE won well enough last start to suggest that she can follow up.

(10) PATANTS HEIR does have the ability and, if she can overcome a wide draw, will be competitive.

(1) EMERALD GREEN has the best of the draws and is over her best trip. She has only 49kg to shoulder and could go all the way.

Race 8 (1,200m)

(9) CABINET SHUFFLE has run well to stronger rivals at his last two over course and distance. He is down in class and has a 4kg claimer.

(5) NOW I GOT YOU ran a much improved race, without blinkers, at his penultimate start and looks well weighted.

(4) TERIYAKI is seldom far behind. He was a game winner last outing and can come on from that.

(10) LAZY GUY was narrowly beaten by Teriyaki when they last met. He has a wide draw but is carrying a light weight.