Nov 30 SA (Turffontein) preview

Race 1 (1,160m)

(10) GREAT BARRIER, (3) JOKER MAN have ability but come off lengthy lay-offs. (9) PHANTOM EXPRESS is ripe and ready. Watch the betting.

(4) LINE BARRACKS can improve on debut run.

Race 2 (1,600m)

(2) JUST NUISANCE never got going last time but the extra at this track will suit him ideally.

(8) LA MOOHAL is another who will enjoy the venue and cannot be ignored.

Stablemate (9) OFFICER IN COMMAND will give a good show if getting away on terms.

(10) TO THE RESCUE will come on in heaps from his debut. The rest will battle.

Race 3 (1,600m)

(5) SPRINGER needed her last outing when having issues. Looks the one to beat in a moderate line-up.

(6) OUTER DIMENSION has her blinkers removed and could get into the fight for honours.

(8) VENETIAN MOONLIGHT attracted support in all four runs. She sports blinkers now and could produce the expected form.

(2) SHE’S A KLAWER, (7) FAIRY CIRCLE and (13) LIKE A BUTTERFLY could fill the placings.

Race 4 (1,800m)

(3) APACHE FIGHTER has the ability to stay on and is able to sit handy, so gets the nod.

(4) ELEMBEE needed the run last time and could turn it around with (5) SPECIAL CHARM.

(1) SAY YES and (2) OPERA GLASS should not be far off.

(7) POORLITTLERICHGIRL could just need it.

(6) BALLROOM BLISS could make the quartet.

Race 5 (1,800m)

(1) WITBLITS has done well in new surroundings. Has a bright chance of completing a hat-trick.

(3) ROSY LEMON is in form and should challenge.

(4) TURN THE PAGE was in season last time and should give a good performance.

(2) PRETTY IN PEARLS is running close up and looking for trifecta money.

(8) ANTANANARIVO and (11) EXPLOSIVE BOND can be considered.

Race 6 (2,850m)

(1) BATTLEGROUND stays well and should relish the little extra. He finished well ahead of (3) RULE BOOK, who may have had an off day. However, stable companion (5) NAMAQUA BLOSSOM should give him a fight, having 4kg less to shoulder.

(4) AFRAAD can run a place if in the right mood.

(2) ARLINGTON ACTION has claims.

Race 7 (1,160m)

(5) RED HOT ROSE, (6) ELEGANT ICE and (7) CULLINAN BLUE found problems before being rested and all are more than capable.

(3) WYZEACT and (8) GARLANDSOFGREENERY impressed at their wins. Either could go on.

(1) CORNWALL is in form but gives weight to all.

Race 8 (1,400m)

(3) SLINKY MAPIMPI comes off a long break and could need but it could pay to follow him.

(8) REAL RELIEF, already gelded, is having his peak run after a rest. Respect.

(10) SUNSHINE DAY could steal a march.

(11) AFTER HOURS is a moody sort but could win if he decides to run.