Nunes: 700 wins, and counting

Trainer Daniel Meagher leading in his hat-trick hero Lim's Bighorn (Manoel Nunes) after winning the $50,000 Class 4 Division 1 race (1,200m) in Race 4 on March 9. Lim's Bighorn was Nunes' 700th winner at Kranji.

Champion jockey Manoel Nunes has reached yet another milestone in his stellar riding career – his 700th win in Singapore.

The Brazilian ace has now become only the fourth Kranji jockey to hit that mark, after Barend Vorster (789), Saimee Jumaat (776) and Joao Moreira (737).

The sheer volume of winners had Nunes marvelling at his achievement after he drove short-priced favourite ($8) Lim’s Bighorn home in the $50,000 Class 4 Division 1 race (1,200m) on March 9.

“I’ve been riding in Singapore for nine years. When I first arrived in 2013, I finished second to Joao,” he said.

“After Joao went to Hong Kong, I then won the title in the next three years between 2014 and 2016. I then finished second to Vlad Duric in 2017, after which I left (non-renewal of licence).

“I then came back after Covid-19 late in 2021, then won the next two premierships in 2022 and 2023.

“So, all up, I’ve achieved that mark in six full seasons. Considering we’ve had only one meeting a week in the last four years, I’m very satisfied with that score.

“With racing closing (Oct 5), I don’t think I can reach another century here, but I can at least try and pass Joao. It’s a more realistic goal.

“Even if I don’t, I’m very grateful for the support over the years, as it’s not easy to get 700 winners anywhere around the world.

“But I couldn’t have done it without the support. I couldn’t have done it alone.”

Ironically, the 48-year-old jockey owed that latest landmark to an outfit he does not team up with all that often, the all-conquering Lim’s Stable.

Amazingly for two prominent Singapore racing identities, their last successful combination came as far back as Oct 15, 2022, with the Steven Burridge-trained Lim’s Craft.

It has been more quality than quantity at his sporadic link-ups donning the famous navy blue and yellow stars silks, such as a sixth place aboard Invincible Tycoon in the 2023 Group 1 Singapore Gold Cup (2,000m).

But luck played a big part – and lack thereof for French jockey Marc Lerner – in Nunes landing the plum job on Lim’s Bighorn.

With Lerner unable to make the 54kg allotted to the Better Than Ready three-year-old, trainer Daniel Meagher did not have to scan far and wide for a replacement. Nunes was available.

“Though I don’t get many rides from the Lim’s Stable, they always put me on a good horse when they do. I’m very thankful to them,” said Nunes.

“But I feel sorry for Marc as he couldn’t make the weight. I’m glad I was able to do the job.”

Nunes was actually looking forward to his break during that race, but the win certainly outweighed the downtime.

“The original booking was perfect with no rides in Race 4 and 9. I can take a shower and freshen up twice, instead of going flat out with a full book,” he said.

“Don’t get me wrong. I’m super fit, I swim and do my sauna regularly, but those breaks between races help a lot.

“Still, that was a ride I could not say no to. It was my first time riding this horse. He’s very professional, he puts himself there and can sit off the speed.

“He had a good barrier (No. 5), but I just had to make sure Jason Ong’s horse (Wins One) is not able to cross easily to the fence.”

However, even if that last-minute pick-up ride did not fall on his lap, it was written he would have got there on March 9 itself.

The ink on the 700-figure in the records had barely dried that the mercurial rider made it 701 aboard Diamond Ring ($13) in the very next race, the $30,000 Class 5 Division 2 race (1,000m).

As much as the Lim’s Bighorn-Nunes pairing was impromptu, Meagher had not left much to chance with the three-in-a-row bidder.

“Lim’s Bighorn’s come a long way as he was really hopeless at first, but he’s now won three in a row,” said the Australian trainer.

“We didn’t really want him to lead (unlike his previous two wins) today. It was his first time on grass.

“He’s literally never seen grass in his life. We wanted him to get more experience, more education.

“He’s better than this as he had a big drop in body weight (12kg) today.

“He’s done a lot in a short time, but I guess we’ll have to look at the 3YO races.”

The first three-year-old feature, the Group 3 Singapore Three-Year-Old Sprint (1,200m) comes up on April 6.

manyan@sph.com.sg