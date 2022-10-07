Nunes' bid for third win on Poroshiri

Manoel Nunes managing to extract the best out of the wayward Poroshiri on April 9. Note the chestnut’s unusually high head carriage.

Not many champion jockeys would watch a Class 5 race on TV while on holiday abroad – and sniff a riding opportunity on top of that.

Manoel Nunes did exactly that during a short Dubai stay while serving a one-day careless riding suspension in March.

Not only had he turned on his phone to catch the Kranji action, but also his ride-seeking radar.

When he saw Japanese gelding Poroshiri all but home in a Polytrack 1,700m race, only to throw it away with his high head antics a few metres from the winning post, he knew he had to get on.

“I remember I saw Poroshiri race when I was in Dubai. I told myself I’d like to ride him as I like the challenge, a bit like those horses who don’t change their legs,” he said.

“I want to prove myself I can make these difficult horses win. So I texted (B trainer) Ryo (Hatano) and asked him for the ride.”

The son of King Halo is no world- beater, but he has an offbeat quirk.

The first three-quarters of his races are fairly normal. But, when he comes under pressure in the home straight, he jacks his head up in an exaggerated manner, and his strides become more ungainly.

Only apprentice Krisna Thangamani managed a win out of Hideyuki Takaoka’s “headcase” before.

The Japanese veteran, who himself said he “had never trained a horse like Poroshiri” in his life, needed no second invitation.

Nunes got the leg-up twice, both in Polytrack 1,700m races again. Though the bad habit still “reared its ugly head”, albeit less blatantly, Nunes duly delivered with masterful displays on both occasions.

The three-time Singapore champion jockey could not stay on at the next five starts – all defeats.

But he is back on in Saturday’s $30,000 Class 5 race over the pet 1,700m on the all-weather.

This time, Takaoka went searching for the lost winning formula.

“I’ve never trained a horse like this. I don’t know what Nunes does, but it works,” he said.

“The first time the horse got his head up, but he still won. He didn’t lift his head at the second win.

“Ryo booked Nunes two weeks ago. I hope it works again.”

Nunes, for one, whips out a close match from his wide range of rides.

“I rode a similar horse trained by Andreas Schutz in Hong Kong, but he liked to bite other horses,” he said. “I finished second and third, but never won on him.”

Like any jockey, that next Group 1 winner is the very reason they wake up at 4am six days a week.

But Nunes is equally spurred on by problem cases, though he does not claim to be a horse whisperer.

Just trial and error, and a dose of horse sense and common sense.

“Horses are very intelligent, but they can’t speak. They use their action and behaviour,” he said.

“Poroshiri can’t be pushed too early. You’ve got to wait before you go forward, or he’ll lift his head.

“Then you have to keep shouting at him. With him, I don’t use open reins either, just keep my left hand on the neck and push while I keep whipping with the right hand.

“I must not touch his mouth with the reins. I have to keep him busy or he’ll lose concentration.

“I’ve been riding for 25 years, you have to try something different.

“Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t. The first time, when I missed the start, I thought ‘oh my god, the race is over’.

“The second time, I knew him better. From Gate No. 12, he jumped well and sat in third place.

“I just kept waiting and waiting before I switched leads. The other horse came up, but he won.”