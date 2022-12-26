Nunes, Duric spearhead 2023 Kranji riding ranks

Manoel Nunes (left) and Vlad Duric have each captured the Singapore jockeys' premiership four times. They are set to dominate in 2023.

Consolidation seems to be the operative word when going through the list of jockeys and apprentice jockeys the Singapore Turf Club’s licensing committee has drawn up for the 2023 racing season.

Not only is the Kranji club building on big household names like Manoel Nunes and Vlad Duric but, by bringing just some minor tweaks to the 2022 line-up, it is also renewing its faith in the tried and tested.

Just having Nunes and Duric taking their gloves off right from the first day of hostilities on Jan 7 will have ardent fans already splitting Kranji in two halves, albeit the former will command more rides thanks to his light weight.

Once lost to Singapore racing at different periods, those two popular drawcards, who share eight premierships between them, were wooed back in 2022.

After the two punters’ pals returned with a big bang, both were unsurprisingly given another vote of confidence in the shape of a one-year licence each in 2023.

After a four-year hiatus, Nunes was a runaway premiership winner despite an injury-enforced, three-month break.

He rode 81 winners, 38 more than runner-up Wong Chin Chuen.

Duric staged a faster than expected comeback, seven months after ending a highly successful five-year stint.

He finished third with 34 winners.

The other three expatriates clocking in for another year are no pushovers either.

Marc Lerner, Ronnie Stewart and Louis-Philippe Beuzelin will certainly make sure 2023 is not a two-horse race.

They garnered 23, 20 and 16 winners in 2022 respectively.

With Danny Beasley and Jake Bayliss opting to return to Australia, the club has called upon Bernardo Pinheiro to fill the void.

The young Brazilian paid many visits to the Kranji winner’s circle at the tail end of the 2022 season.

After a few fruitless hit-and-run visits, Pinheiro’s first two winners at his one-day jaunt on Kranji Mile Day in May put him in good stead for a longer four-month stint.

He went on to chalk up 14 winners from 109 runners.

He did, however, blot his copybook with a two-month suspension for his handling of Mr Malek on Sept 24.

But the club must be commended for its magnanimity by giving the 26-year-old a second chance with a nine-month licence from April 2023.

From the 29 licences issued, four other names are technically referred to as “new” licensees joining the Kranji riding ranks.

But, in truth, Yusoff Fadzli, Iskandar Rosman, Krisna Thangamani and Azhar Rasid are anything but absolute beginners.

From apprentice jockeys, Yusoff (the 2022 champion apprentice), Iskandar and Krisna will graduate to the senior riding ranks, which will comprise 20 in total.

On the other hand, Azhar, 32, makes a comeback as an apprentice, bringing the team of juniors at Kranji to nine.

Following a brief career with Stephen Gray in 2016 and 2017, when he rode two seconds, he will this time have Tim Fitzsimmons as master.

While a one-year licence is the norm, it is worth noting that six of the riders were given a six-month licence.

Amirul Ismadi and Shafrizal Saleh, among the senior riders, and Akmazani Mazuki, Fahmi Rosman, Hakim Kamaruddin and Azhar, among the apprentices, can ride only up to June 30.

In a way, such “probationary licences” are given to riders who usually had not performed well or showed poor disciplinary record.