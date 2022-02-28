Nunes, Fitzsimmons hog the limelight

Newcomer The Bullet led all the way in the $75,000 Restricted Maiden event over the Polytrack 1,000m to give jockey Manoel Nunes the second leg of his five-bagger at Kranji on Saturday. It was also the second of four winners for trainer Tim Fitzsimmons.

With only two months of the season done and dusted, Tim Fitzsimmons is already sending out a fierce warning to his fellow trainers at Kranji.

He seems dead serious in his quest to land the trainers’ premiership – or, at least, shake up the established order of things.

Well, that seems to be the case and what better way to push home his intentions than by sending out a quartet of winners from an 11-race programme?

That he did at Kranji on Saturday to join Daniel Meagher and Ricardo Le Grange at the top of the table with 12 winners each.

His first three winners – Fireworks (Race 1), newcomer The Bullet (Race 2) and Born To Win (Race 4) were ridden by Manoel Nunes, who went on to bag a five-timer with the Desmond Koh-trained Luck of Master (Race 7) and the Michael Clements-trained Prosperous Return (Race 10).

Fitzsimmons’ other winner in Race 6, Nate’s Honour, gave jockey Jake Bayliss his first victory at Kranji.

Bayliss completed a double with the Le Grange-trained Rocket Ryane in Race 8.

It was a huge statement of intent and one that Fitzsimmons’ fellow trainers should take seriously.

Right now, the Australian has a whole stable of decent horses to work with – and one of those has got to be The Bullet.

Having his first Kranji outing since arriving last September, The Bullet won with plenty still in the tank.

On that showing, he will most certainly go on to win more races for the young trainer and Buffalo Stable.

The Bullet had caught the eye after turning in a smart trial earlier in the month.

He followed it up with some nice work on the training track and he brought that form to the races.

He scored from go to whoa over the flying Polytrack 1,000m in the $75,000 Restricted Maiden event.

Of course, it must be said that he was helped along the way by Nunes.

But, that said, the three-time Singapore champion will surely agree that The Bullet’s ability won him the race.

Off like, well, a bullet, he hugged the rails and when the field fanned out, he was the one you wanted to have your money on.

Most racegoers did. And he went off as the $9 top pick. His victory was never in doubt. The Bullet will go on and win more races.

The backers of favourites had a field day. The opener in the 11-race programme would have instilled confidence in their judgment.

They had backed Fireworks down to unbettable odds of $8 and the six-year-old delivered.

He made it look so easy, tracking the leader, Summer Wind, all the way until the final 200m of the $30,000 Class 5 Div 1 race over 1,400m.

When Summer Wind drifted wide, Fireworks had a dream run on the rails.

Never one to turn down a “gift”, Nunes took the opening. Right there, it was game over.

Fireworks won by a neck. But it was much easier than the margin suggested. It was his back-to-back success and sixth from 36 starts.

Popular with Kranji racegoers, Nunes’ five-timer has stretched his season’s tally to 20 winners.

He is five ahead of Danny Beasley, who took the day’s main event – the $100,000 Kranji Stakes A race over 1,600m, on the Le Grange-trained Katak.

The winner of his last two starts, Katak is ready for the biggies.

If there were a prize for most improved rider, apprentice jockey Jerlyn Seow Poh Hui will be the favourite to grab it.

Kranji’s only woman rider clinched her fourth winner for the season on the Clements-trained Mortal Engine in Race 5.

Although sent off as the $10 favourite in the $50,000 Class 4 Div 1 sprint over the Poly 1,100m, it was anything but an easy ride for the apprentice.

Seow had a fight on her hands when, over the final 200m, Happy Moment threw out a challenge.

For a while there, she looked in danger of being swamped. But she kept her cool and, with steady hands, she guided him to a narrow short-head victory.

Seow is maturing into a good rider. Her balance and judgment have improved. So, too, her confidence.

As for Mortal Engine, he is most definitely shaping up to be one of the stars of 2022.

Owned by Tivic Stable, it was Mortal Engine’s third win on the trot and fourth victory from just five starts.

It is indeed an outstanding report card for the four-year-old.

FOR THE RECORD

Jockey Manoel Nunes’ Famous Five – Fireworks, The Bullet, Born To Win, Luck Of Master and Prosperous Return.

Trainer Tim Fitzsimmons’ Fantastic Four – Fireworks, The Bullet, Born To Win and Nate’s Honour.

Saturday's Singapore Results: sinres28.pdf