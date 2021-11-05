Nunes has six rides for Kranji comeback

Jockey Manoel Nunes, a three-time Singapore champion, is making his long-awaited comeback tomorrow.

The 45-year-old Brazilian is booked for six rides: Wind Of Liberty (Race 1), Pisca Pisca (Race 7), Bizar Wins (Race 9), City Gate (Race 10), Cheval Rapide (Race 11) and Implements (Race 12).

His mounts are for four different trainers, namely Hideyuki Takaoka, Alwin Tan, James Peters and Steven Burridge.

Nunes, who wasted about five months of his Singapore riding licence due to Covid-19 restrictions on work permits and border entry visas, arrived after a tedious journey from Sao Paulo on Oct 19.

He completed his 10-day quarantine at a hotel a week ago and was cleared fit to resume riding on Tuesday. He started trackwork on Wednesday.

During his quarantine, he rode the exercise bike every day. It was provided by the hotel. After that, he also did running and swimming.

"I'm at 52.5kg to 53kg. I didn't take any lightweights for my first day, I think the lowest is 54kg," said Nunes, the Singapore champion in 2014 (108 winners), 2015 (123) and 2016 (75).

After his Singapore stint ended in 2017 with 77 winners to be second to Australian Vlad Duric (83), Nunes left as his licence was not renewed. He then plied his trade in Macau, Korea and Mauritius, where he was crowned champion in 2019.

He did make a cameo pitstop at Kranji on Sept 22, 2019, on the invitation from prominent owner Joe Singh to ride Countofmontecristo in the Group 1 Raffles Cup. He did not win, but he won a race during the meeting on the Jason Ong-trained Limited Edition take his Singapore win tally to 497. He won quite a number of major races.

He is unsure whether he will hit it at the last four meetings in the current Singapore racing season. But, to him, it is all about warming up for next year.

"It's been a long wait since my licence was confirmed back in June. I missed five months, but that's the way it is now with the pandemic. More importantly, it's over and I can't wait to start riding in races this Saturday," he said.

"I will just use those last meetings to re-establish myself, reconnect with the trainers and owners, get to know the horses. If I can ride a few winners, that'll be a bonus, but I'm looking at next year to hit top gear.

"I've already applied for a new licence in 2022 and, like everybody else, I'm waiting for the new list to come out."

Unknown to many, Nunes has not ridden in a race for almost two years.

"My last race ride was at the International Jockeys' Weekend in Mauritius on Dec 1, 2019. I won the last race on a horse called Zigi Zagi Zugi," he said.

"I was supposed to ride in Canada last year, but there were delays with the permit and biometrics when Covid-19 struck. One year went by and then, luckily, I got the Singapore licence."