Nunes to miss Oct 29 meeting
Jockey Manoel Nunes has been suspended for one Singapore race day for careless riding on Saturday’s Race 2 winner Lim’s Craft.
He was found guilty of permitting his mount to shift in passing the 100m mark.
He was then riding his horse along when insufficiently clear of Last Samurai, who checked.
As he has been engaged to ride this Saturday, he will miss the Oct 29 Kranji meeting.
