Nunes to miss Oct 29 meeting

Jockey Manoel Nunes steering Lim’s Craft to victory in Saturday’s Race 2. But he copped a one-day suspension for careless riding.

Jockey Manoel Nunes has been suspended for one Singapore race day for careless riding on Saturday’s Race 2 winner Lim’s Craft.

He was found guilty of permitting his mount to shift in passing the 100m mark.

He was then riding his horse along when insufficiently clear of Last Samurai, who checked.

As he has been engaged to ride this Saturday, he will miss the Oct 29 Kranji meeting.