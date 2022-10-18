 Nunes to miss Oct 29 meeting, Latest Racing News - The New Paper
Nunes to miss Oct 29 meeting

Jockey Manoel Nunes steering Lim’s Craft to victory in Saturday’s Race 2. But he copped a one-day suspension for careless riding. ST PHOTO: SYAMIL SAPARI
Oct 18, 2022 12:23 am

Jockey Manoel Nunes has been suspended for one Singapore race day for careless riding on Saturday’s Race 2 winner Lim’s Craft.

He was found guilty of permitting his mount to shift in passing the 100m mark. 

He was then riding his horse along when insufficiently clear of Last Samurai, who checked. 

As he has been engaged to ride this Saturday, he will miss the Oct 29 Kranji meeting.

Ironchamp (Vlad Duric) giving trainer Steven Burridge the second leg of his double at Kranji on Saturday. Burridge also scored with Lim’s Craft (Manoel Nunes) to bring his season’s tally to 16 winners.
Racing

Burridge revival in the works

