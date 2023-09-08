Nunes to ride Tycoon in Raffles

Invincible Tycoon (Marc Lerner) registering one of his four Kranji wins in a Class 4 race (1,200m) on Feb 12.ST PHOTO: SHAHRIYA YAHAYA

With Super Salute skipping the Group 1 Raffles Cup (1,600m), Manoel Nunes has not taken long to land himself another ride.

The Brazilian jockey has been confirmed as the new rider for Steven Burridge’s last-start winner Invincible Tycoon in the first leg of the Singapore Triple Crown series on Sept 23.

The four-time Singapore champion jockey getting snapped up for the plum rides at Kranji is nothing new.

But what will be a rarer sight is Nunes heading out clad in the Lim’s Stable’s navy blue-and-yellow stars silks.

Whether it is in a Class 5 race or marquee event, Nunes seldom rides for the Singapore multiple-champion owner.

Though it may seem odd, two kingpins not joining forces in racing is not uncommon.

Think the likes of Ryan Moore wearing the Godolphin blue – it comes only once in a blue moon.

It was not hard for Nunes to still remember the last time he rode for Lim Siah Mong and his partners – Lim’s Craft on Oct 15, 2022.

The fact it ended in victory probably helped etch the one-off partnership in the mind a bit better.

But, in truth, Nunes did not need to have an elephant’s memory. Lim’s Craft and Lim’s Dreamwalker (second on Feb 19, 2022) – both trained by Burridge – were his only two bookings for the Lim’s Stable in 2022.

So, when Mick Dittman, the stable’s racing manager, walked up to him with an inquisitive countenance last week, he had a good hunch what was coming his way.

“I saw Mick one morning. He approached me and asked me if I had any ride in the Raffles Cup,” he said.

“I told him I didn’t have any as Super Salute was not running. We felt it’d be very hard to beat Lim’s Kosciuszko.

“To be honest, I was not really looking for a ride as there was not much point finding a horse to run second.

“Hongkong Great could have been an option, but I think Ricardo (Le Grange) is saving him for the 1,800m and 2,000m legs.”

Nunes said that being on standby mode, any shot at a Group 1 $300,000 race would be better than warming the bench in the jockeys’ room.

“I was just waiting to see what happened,” he said.

“Lim’s Kosciuszko will still be hard to beat, but Invincible Tycoon is an up-and-coming sort. You never know.

“He has always finished close behind Golden Monkey and Super Salute in the 4YO series.

“He scored a beautiful win at his last start. Harry (A’Isisuhairi Kasim) gave him a great ride.”

The Malaysian lightweight jockey struck at his first sit on the son of I Am Invincible, but not even a crowbar could have prised him off Burridge’s other Raffles Cup contender, his pet horse Mr Malek.

The combination already boasts two wins this campaign (for a total of six wins together), including a Group 3 race, the Kranji Sprint (1,200m) on June 3.

“Harry will stick with Mr Malek and we’ve given Nunes the ride on Invincible Tycoon,” said Burridge.

“Both horses have been set for this race. Invincible Tycoon has pulled up very well after his last win.

“I think the shadow roll really helped him run more relaxed that day.”

A realistic Nunes is still fully aware of the fact that the four-time winner faces an almost insurmountable task against the Lim’s Stable’s real “invincible” fortress that is the Daniel Meagher-trained Lim’s Kosciuszko.

But he is already lapping up the rare opportunity of a link-up with the behemoth owner through a decent chance.

“I don’t ride that often for the Lim’s Stable as they already have their jockeys, especially Daniel Meagher,” said Nunes.

“But I used to ride for them a little more when Laurie Laxon trained their horses. I remember I won on Lim’s Shot once and on Gold Cup day around five years ago (2017), I won on Lim’s Archer for Lee Freedman.

“That’s how long it’s been. So it’d be nice to ride a winner for them, but it’ll be tough.”

Besides Lim’s Kosciuszko, who will be ridden by regular partner Wong Chin Chuen, the Lim’s Stable will also run Meagher’s Saturno Spring – ridden by Marc Lerner – in the Raffles Cup.