Nunes set to attack on Katak

The Ricardo Le Grange-trained Katak (Danny Beasley) opened his Kranji account in a Class 2 race over 1,400m on Jan 22.

While Manoel Nunes’ first test drive on Katak was about figuring out the right buttons, the second one was all cruise control.

Not that Ricardo Le Grange’s Kranji Mile raider’s first barrier trial on April 5 had left the Brazilian jockey half-hearted.

The South African triple-Group 3 winner by Potala Palace ran third without being fully extended.

But it was the wide and unorthodox course plotted towards the outside rails that gave the vibe that rider and horse were sussing each other out.

On the other hand, there was a noticeably better spark two weeks later. Improving to the front coming off the back, Katak travelled on the bit outside Minister before edging clear for a 1/2-length win.

As he jumped off, Singapore’s current premiership leader had the swagger of a pilot who has just found the right horsepower to bring to the big races.

“Ricardo asked me to give him an easy trial the first time. He was a bit keen, I didn’t ask him to do too much,” he said.

“I just let him stride to the middle of the track, which I felt was the better part of the track.

“This morning, Ricardo told me to give him a good trial. As I knew the horse better, I felt more comfortable with him.

“I let him jump and go straight to the front. He’s a very classy horse, you just have to let him do what he wants to do.

“I didn’t ask him anything, he just jumped and put himself there. I put my hands down on his shoulders.

“He didn’t pull, I was happy with the way he was travelling. For a stayer, he’s got a lot of natural speed, and especially now as he’s fresh and hasn’t raced for a while.”

Katak’s last of six starts came on Feb 26 when he rang up the second of his two consecutive Kranji wins. Then ridden by Danny Beasley (who was also aboard at the first win), he led all the way in a Kranji Stakes A race over the mile.

Beasley is committed to Lim’s Lightning and Lim’s Kosciuszko, though.

No amount of praise heaped on Katak could have swayed him off the two Lim’s stars.

Nunes, who boasts one Kranji Mile win aboard Infantry in 2017, was a no-brainer as the five-year-old’s next partner given that he was available, oddly enough.

“He’ll be heading towards the Kranji Mile, but you have to respect the two Lim’s horses – Lim’s Lightning and Lim’s Kosciuszko,” said the three-time Singapore champion jockey.

“We’ll be running against them next week in the Class 1 race over 1,400m, but I’m happy to be jumping on Katak. I’m very grateful to the owners and Ricardo for the opportunity, and for putting me on.

“Unlike the Kranji Mile, it’s a handicap race and Lim’s Lightning will carry the top weight while Lim’s Kosciuszko will have around 54kg like us.

“Katak was a bit rushed to make it for the Cup races last year, but this year, he’s more settled, more acclimatised. He won his last two starts.

“I think the 1,400m will be a bit sharp, but the 1,600m of the Kranji Mile will suit him better.”

Nunes would know better than to label this year’s majors as just a three-cornered fight.

“There are other good horses to worry about,” he said.

“Both of Stephen Gray’s horses, Kharisma and Hard Too Think ran in the same trial, and they both looked good.

“And don’t forget Lucky Jinsha who will also run in the 1,400m race with only 50kg on his back. I rode him to the last three of his five-in-a-row, so I know him well, too.”

South African import and Kranji Mile raider Katak dominating Minister (A’Isisuhairi Kasim) by 1/2-length to score at his second barrier trial ahead of what has been billed as the Kranji Mile prelude, the Class 1, 1,400m event on April 30. Champion jockey Manoel Nunes, who has taken over from Danny Beasley for the steering duties, was delighted with the way the Ricardo Le Grange-trained Potala Palace entire has been working. After playing it safe at the first barrier trial, the Brazilian ace is seen clearly turning it up a notch on the triple-South African Group 3 winner at the second one. The beaten brigade are all in the Kranji Mile mix, namely Minister, Mr Malek, Kharisma and Hard Too Think. PHOTO: STC

Tuesday’s Kranji barrier trial results:

TRIAL 1

1 Legacy Reign (J Bayliss)

2 Pathfinder (TH Koh)

3 Coffee King (R Shafiq)

Margins and time:

2 3/4, 1/2 (1min 01.41 sec)

TRIAL 2

1 Minhaaj (I Saifudin)

2 Reignite (M Nunes)

3 Cheval Blanc (M Lerner)

4 Silent Partner (K Hakim)

5 Idlewild (T Rehaizat)

6 Ferocious

7 Lucky Jincheng

Margins and time:

Shd, ns, 3/4, hd, 2 (1:05.51)

TRIAL 3

1 Katak (Nunes)

2 Minister (K A’Isisuhairi)

3 Mr Malek (WH Kok)

4 Kharisma (CC Wong)

5 Hard Too Think (Lerner)

Margins and time:

1/2, nk, nk, 2 1/4 (1:00.27)

TRIAL 4

1 Charger (R Stewart)

2 Brutus (Nunes)

3 Speedy Missile (Bayliss)

4 Royal Return (O Chavez)

Margins and time:

Ns, 5 1/4, 1 1/4 (1:03.96)

TRIAL 5

1 Nomvula (T Krisna)

2 Den Of Thieves (Nunes)

3 Generation M (I Amirul)

4 Modern Express (Rehaizat)

5 Bounty Rainbows

6 Glasgow (Kok)

Margins and time:

Hd, 2, 2, 1 1/4, 5 1/2 (1:02.66)