NZ import to beef up Clements’ Derby bid

Michael Clements has given his Singapore Derby hopes a major shot in the arm, with the recruitment of a high-profile New Zealand performer named Tutukaka.

The leading Kranji trainer had been banking on Pacific Bao Bei, Istataba and Mariana Trench as his main protagonists for the upcoming Singapore Four-Year-Old Challenge.

But, with two-time UK winner (2,000m) Pacific Bao Bei not quite living up to his Derby hype in four Singapore starts in spite of a debut win, and the other two not as highly rated or consistent either, the classic-chasing yard had one of its staunchest allies to thank for an alternative option.

“Some time back, Falcon Stable asked me to look for an English horse for the Derby,” said Clements.

“I spoke to Alastair Donald who is a bloodstock agent and the racing manager for King Power Stable in the UK.

“After searching high and low, he couldn’t find one and that’s why we decided to look for one in New Zealand instead.”

The Zimbabwe-born handler naturally turned to his Antipodean bloodstock agent Bevan Smith on behalf of his Thai owners.

Smith’s headhunting mission proved to be more fruitful than his Northern Hemisphere counterpart’s.

In early March, he made a successful offer for Taupo Cup winner Tutukaka in a deal brokered with Cambridge trainer Tony Pike.

The Tavistock four-year-old is not only well related – being a half-brother to 14-time Group 1 winner Melody Belle – but he also boasts an impressive CV.

Tutukaka was a regular raider across the Tasman Sea at his first season in 2021, landing the Listed Tatts Stakes (1,830m) at Eagle Farm in Brisbane and the Listed Geelong Classic (2,200m).

He then ran a meritorious sixth to Hitotsu in the VRC Derby (2,500m). He again campaigned in Australia in 2022, but with less success.

In five more starts back home in New Zealand, he was second in the Karaka Classic (1,600m) and then successful one last time in the Taupo Cup (2,000m) on Dec 30.

Given the silverware won, his connections would usually not consider parting with such a horse, but Pike decided not to miss out on a window of opportunity.

“It’s a bit unfortunate with a horse like him, our lack of depth in handicap races has made it hard for him,” Pike told NZ Racing.

“He won the Taupo Cup off the minimum and got nine points and then he was carrying topweight (60kg) in the Karaka Cup (2,200m).

“He was in a very difficult place in his career with the weights he was carrying. It was a reasonably significant offer so we took the money and have moved on.”

With his Singapore-bound flight nearly two months away at the time of purchase, Pike has kept the bay gelding in work even if he had already changed hands.

“The plan is for him to arrive here fit and ready on April 27 so we can then start his preparation towards the Derby,” said Clements.

“We will then try and get him up to that distance (1,800m).”

Meanwhile, Clements will keep his current Derby trio up to the mark. Unfortunately, they all missed a crucial run on March 8 when they were among the 13 runners who were scratched in the wake of five positive morphine cases.

Istataba (Class 3 over 1,800m), Pacific Bao Bei and Mariana Trench (Class 4 over 2,000m) were not among the five positives, though.

But Clements knows they have to play a bit of catch-up if they are to face the starter in the Singapore Four-Year-Old Challenge.

The series kicks off with the Group 3 Silver Bowl (1,400m) on June 11, followed by the Group 2 Stewards’ Cup (1,600m) on July 2 and the Group 1 Singapore Derby (1,800m) on July 23.

“We also have Pacific Bao Bei, Istataba and Mariana Trench in the 4YO series,” he said.

“Pacific Bao Bei has disappointed us a little, but I still believe he has the potential to be a top contender for the Derby. It’s just that we need to work him out.

“It’s a shame they all came out last week. It does upset their programme, but we’ll figure a way.”

Clements’ runners get green light to compete on Sunday

After Michael Clements pulled the pin on Saturday, he confirmed his team will be back this Sunday.

Following the positive return of five of his horses to morphine, Clements voluntarily withdrew his remaining 11 runners (after two others, Pacific Hero and Fighter, were stood down by order of the stewards) on Saturday.

“The good news is all my runners for this Sunday have come back negative in their urine samples. So they have been cleared to race on Sunday,” he said.

The current leader on 16 winners, Clements will rely on a team of 10 runners to make up for lost time and keep up the momentum.

Four of them were among the Saturday withdrawals – Shihab, Pacific Warrior, Coin Toss and Takanini, with the last three among his five contenders in the Group 3 Singapore Three-Year-Old Sprint (1,200m) won by January.

The positive swabs, which the 2020 Singapore champion trainer maintains were due to feed contamination, has clearly been a speed bump to a season which had thus far gone smoothly.

Just before the sucker punch, Clements flew back from the Inglis Easter Yearling sale on April 5 with a new addition to the team.

He paid A$130,000 (S$115,600) for a colt by Trapeze Artist, a new sire he has taken a shine to, even if he is still unproven at Kranji.

“I’ve always liked Trapeze Artist even if he’s a new stallion. I bought one at the same sale last year, and he just landed,” he said.

“So I looked for another one. I liked this one, he fitted the bill.

“He’s not as well-bred on pedigree in comparison, but he was more accessible than the half-a-million the others were priced at.”

One buy who fetched more than double that benchmark and had Clements wishing he was the trainer was a filly by Pierro.

The A$1.75 million (second highest after the A$1.8 million sale topper, a filly by The Autumn Sun) was knocked down to none other than Clements’ owner Kuldeep Singh Rajput of Gandharvi Stable – who races Coin Toss and Petrograd, among others.

“It would’ve been nice to train her,” said Clements wistfully.

“But Kuldeep is more focused on the racing and breeding side in the US and Australia.

“He stays committed to Singapore. He will keep supporting us.”