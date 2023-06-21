O’brien the new king of Royal Ascot

The Aidan O'Brien-trained Paddington (Ryan Moore) winning the Group 1 St James's Palace Stakes easily at Royal Ascot on Tuesday. PHOTOS: REUTERS, AFP

LONDON Aidan O’Brien said he was looking forward to “his marmalade and toast” after Paddington’s victory in the Group 1 St James’s Palace Stakes made him the all-time record-winning trainer at Royal Ascot on Tuesday.

Irish 2000 Guineas winner Paddington strode clear of Frankie Dettori, on English 2000 Guineas champion Chaldean, to give O’Brien his 83rd victory at the meeting.

He has moved one clear of Michael Stoute, who had set the record in front of Queen Elizabeth II.

But, with her death in 2022, it was King Charles III and Queen Camilla – who have some runners this week – who led the Royal Procession down the course before racing.

O’Brien’s ninth win in the St James’s Palace came after River Tiber had given him his 10th victory in the Coventry Stakes.

Appositely, O’Brien’s first-ever Royal Ascot winner came in the Coventry Stakes with Harbour Master in 1997.

Both Paddington and River Tiber were ridden by Ryan Moore, whose double moved him to 75 wins.

He is just two shy of 52-year-old Dettori, who had a miserable opening day in his final Royal Ascot, including a nine-day suspension for careless riding.

“I am looking forward to my marmalade and toast,” said a grinning O’Brien, after welcoming back Paddington, named after the famous bear whose favoured food was a marmalade sandwich.

O’Brien was in awe of the improvement the winner had shown since starting his career as a handicapper.

On Tuesday, he became the 13th horse to achieve the Irish 2000 Guineas-St James’s Palace double.

“He is an incredible horse, coming from being a handicapper to this level,” said the 53-year-old Irishman. “He is a smart horse and very exciting to watch him race.”

Moore eulogised about his performance.

“He is a very good colt, he is improving and improving,” he said. “He has a big engine and a lot of class.”

The disappointing tone for Dettori’s day had been set in the opening Group 1 Queen Anne Stakes when he had to make do with a second on hotly-fancied Inspiral.

The riding honours went to Neil Callan, who sprang a huge surprise in guiding home 33-1 outsider Triple Time for his sixth Royal Ascot success.

Callan, who acquired the nickname “Iron Man” during a 10-year riding stint in Hong Kong, is usually not short of a word or two but this took his breath away.

“I am speechless for once,” he said. “I am a bit emotional as well.

“It is some feeling when I came back from Hong Kong, I did not expect anything. Nothing is guaranteed in this game but Kevin Ryan (winning trainer) gave me the support.”

Dettori’s mount in the other Group 1 – the King’s Stand Stakes – was withdrawn.

Victory went to Hollie Doyle on Bradsell, himself a former Coventry Stakes winner. It was Doyle’s fourth Royal Ascot winner. – AFP