Ocean Crossing blows punters out of water

Long shot Ocean Crossing (No. 10, Amirul Ismadi) springing a $106 upset in the Kranji Stakes A race over 1,100m on Saturday.

Value hunters got off to a flyer at the 2023 season opener at Kranji on Saturday.

Out of the 12 races on the card, seven winners were unfancied, with odds ranging from $43 for Mykyta in Race 2 to $486 for Rumble, the rank outsider in Race 9.

After Rumble – who had not found the line or even a minor placing in 18 previous starts – brought up the fourth giant-killing act in a row, the tone had been set: ditch the formbook.

But most still steered clear of Ocean Crossing ($106) in the day’s highlight, the $100,000 Kranji Stakes A race over the Polytrack 1,100m.

With his fellow Lucky Unicorn stablemate, top pick Lucky Jinsha chasing a ninth success in 11 starts, many still believed the trend towards underdogs would finally be bucked.

But they are now kicking themselves for not keeping faith with day’s bias, and backing the wrong Lucky Unicorn ward.

At the 400m, despite racing a torrid three-wide, Lucky Jinsha (Manoel Nunes) was still in contention while Ocean Crossing looked all at sea, ahead of only one runner.

The race complexion, however, changed when the $12 favourite sent distress signals and vanished.

That left Rocket Star (Marc Lerner), Surpass Natural (Jerlyn Seow) and Sacred Gift (Wong Chin Chuen) to battle it out.

But they all soon met their match when a horse sporting the purple club colours surged out of nowhere to finish over the top of them – Ocean Crossing.

Having relished the sizzling tempo up front, the All Too Hard seven-year-old swiftly went through his gears once his replacement rider Amirul Ismadi (standing in for the injured Simon Kok) peeled him across heels towards clean air on the grandstand side.

Ocean Crossing accounted for a gallant Surpass Natural by 1¼ lengths, with Rocket Star a fighting third another head away. The winning time was 1min 4.12sec for the 1,100m on the Polytrack.

Even trainer Michael Clements, who saddled the better-fancied Celavi ($46, sixth) in the event, was stumped by the boilover win, though the script was not all that outlandish to him.

“He’s done it before under similar circumstances, but in a lower grade... and he’s done it again today, in a Kranji Stakes A, which is very pleasing,” said Clements.

“Today, the way the race went suited him. He’s the sort who can come back from behind when there is more speed than usual.

“Often, he has two to three to beat, but today was his day.”

Ocean Crossing may not have greeted the judge since May 2022, but his last-start closing second in a Class 2 mile race did suggest he had caught a good wave again.

“He had come to form at the end of last year and he appreciated the freshen-up,” said Clements.

“The owner has been very patient. He was sidelined after he sprained a suspensory ligament to his front foot.”

Clements has always spoken in glowing terms of Ocean Crossing as Group race material, but after five unsuccessful bids at Group 1 level, he has lowered his aim.

“He has always been a borderline Group horse. We always tend to put him in these feature races,” he said.

“Like last year, we thought of running him in the Gold Cup, but ran him in a lesser race over 1,400m and he finished second.

“We’ll just enjoy today’s win and take one race at a time with him.”

Without setting Kranji alight, Ocean Crossing has managed to haul in seven wins, six seconds and one third from 29 starts for prize money in excess of $330,000 for his Hong Kong connections.

Amirul, who recorded only one win with Metal World in 2022, was delighted he had begun the new season on a more positive note.

“It’s always pleasing to ride a winner especially as it’s the first Singapore meeting. I couldn’t be happier to start with a bang,” said the Malaysian hoop.

“He’s very nice when fresh. I had a look at the handicaps (51.5kg) and he’s a backmarker. As there were some very fast runners, I knew he would finish strongly.”

The day’s unluckiest person had to be Kok. Other than Ocean Crossing, Red Dragon ($9), Darc Bounty ($82) and Faithful Leader ($14) also got up, with Wong, Zyryul Nor Azman and apprentice jockey Akmazani Mazuki the respective lucky recipients of those last-minute rides.

