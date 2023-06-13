One For All gunning for four in a row

Jockey Luke Ferraris celebrating his victory aboard One For All, who has won his last three starts. All his three victories were from the front and he is expected to try to lead all the way again in Race 6 at Happy Valley on Wednesday night. PHOTO: HKJC

Race 1 (1,650m)

3 Concerto mixes his form but has shown his capabilities. He looks ready to win with experience in Hong Kong. He will either lead or sit handy in a bid to break through.

5 Valhalla can mount a challenge in this grade. He gets the right draw and has the right jockey, the century-chasing Vincent Ho, aboard.

7 Beauty Nova is yet to win but is racing in the right grade. The strong booking of Zac Purton indicates his good form.

9 Speed Force slots in light and looks to be in the right vein of form.

Race 2 (1,800m)

7 Management Folks continues to race well and appears capable of collecting another win before the season concludes. The inside draw is favourable. The one to beat with Purton aboard.

6 Happy Angel should find the front and lead this group. He has yet to score but is so close to breaking through.

2 Incanto Prepared has the class to be successful. He is a winner in the grade above.

9 Ai One can mix his form but was a solid winner two runs back. Do not discount.

Race 3 (1,000m)

1 Lucky Gor returns from an injury-induced spell. He won well last start, albeit in October. If he finds that level of form, he is the one to beat under Ho.

9 Multimore can find the front. He has got a bit of class and can prove tough to catch at times. He will look the winner at some stage.

11 I Give can also roll forward. He has shown glimpses of ability and the light weight and favourable draw hold him in good stead.

5 Fast Serve steps out on debut. Keep safe.

Race 4 (1,200m)

9 Island Surprise is consistent over this course and distance. He is racing well and ticks several boxes for Derek Leung.

5 Happy United got off the mark last time. Purton retains the ride and he gets his chance again.

6 Multisuper has been a model of consistency. He can make good use of barrier 1 for his Happy Valley debut under Lyle Hewitson.

10 Super Dobbin slots in light and appears to be finding the right level of form right now. 

Race 5 (1,200m)

3 Majestic Star has been consistent all season. He should find the right spot for Ho and gets his chance. He caught the eye two runs ago from the rear at Happy Valley.

2 Howdeepisyourlove has been a revelation this season and should be fighting out another finish.

6 Nordic Dragon is after a hat-trick of wins. He slots in light and gets a handy pull in weight. He appears up to this grade.

9 Winning Icey rarely runs a bad race. He can make good use of the 115lb (52.27kg) allocated.

Race 6 (1,200m)

1 One For All is chasing a fourth straight win. He is an uncomplicated horse and, from the front, he can easily score again under jockey Luke Ferraris.

3 G One Excellent is in superb form and has proven capable in this grade. Purton hops up and he will be thereabouts once more.

2 Juneau Flash did not have the easiest of runs last time but has drawn ideally. He is worth an each-way ticket.

9 Mr Valiant can make good use of barrier 1. Next in line.

Race 7 (1,200m)

2 Armour Eagle has to overcome the draw but is in the right vein of form to be winning under Purton. He has the class.

4 Dancing Code has a pair of runner-up efforts from only two outings. He is shaping as a star on the rise and is drawn ideally.

1 Son Pak Fu is a four-time winner at Happy Valley. It would not surprise to see him return to that level of form.

3 Smart Idea is consistent and can make his presence felt.

Race 8 (1,650m)

11 Super Baby gets the right draw. Expect him to roll forward and give them something to run down. He has got the ability and conditions to suit.

4 Hameron has done well across two starts in Hong Kong. He can continue to improve and develop into a nice horse.

9 Romantic Laos is a two-time winner from his last three starts. He is racing well and pairs favourably with Purton once more.

2 Viva Hunter has consistency and a positive draw on his side.

Race 9 (1,650m)

11 Sunny Star gets a suitable trip and carries a light weight. His best has him winning in this grade. 1 The Irishman continues to improve and has the class edge over his rivals. He has a hefty impost but has gate 1 to overcome it.

9 Atullibigeal is in the right vein of form. He caught the eye last start, closing in fast.

12 Winning Dragon should roll forward and is drawn to get a sweet run. Next in line.

Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club