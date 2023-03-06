This one's Dato Terry Lee: Burridge

Jockey Wong Chin Chuen steering the Fairdeal & Ronald Lau-owned $32 chance Street Cry Success (No. 2) to score in a thrilling four-way finish in Saturday’s $50,000 Class 4 Div 2 event over 1,400m on the long course. Lim’s Dreamwalker (No. 7) flashed home second with A’isisuhairi Kasim astride to give trainer Steven Burridge a quinella. ST PHOTO: SYAMIL SAPARI

Just a little over six months have passed since popular horse owner Terry Lee died, but his legacy at Kranji lives on with Street Cry Success’s win on Saturday.

The Singaporean businessman’s racing estate might not be on the same grand scale as other late prominent owners like Sheikh Hamdan Al Maktoum in UK or Dubai, or Tan Chin Nam (incidentally, a good friend of Lee’s) in Australia, where their Shadwell and Think Big colours were perpetuated on the tracks after their deaths.

But daughter Theresa and Lee’s Hong Kong partner, Ronald Lau, were also keen to keep Lee’s famous Fairdeal Stable yellow-and-green diagonal stripes silks flying for as long as they can, albeit on a reduced scale.

From the three horses left on this side of the Causeway (a few are up in Malaysia), Street Cry Success is the only horse Lee had with trainer Steven Burridge.

The other two, Speedy Missile and Winning Stride, are with trainer Donna Logan.

Winning Stride was up until Saturday the only other Fairdeal horse to have won since Lee died on Aug 24, saluting as a fitting farewell one month later at his Kranji debut on Sept 24.

Burridge, for one, could still feel a tinge of sadness – and a sense of pride for his part in keeping Lee’s memory alive.

“It’s good for Theresa to still have a bit of success. She loves the horses, too,” said the veteran Australian trainer, who went on to bag a treble with his star galloper Street Of Dreams and Seson springing an upset in the last race.

“After Dato Terry passed on, Theresa and the other partner could have got out. But they decided to just keep a few going, and maybe she might get another horse one day.

“But this one’s for you, Dato Terry.”

With the son of Street Cry being a rising nine, Burridge certainly hopes the days of his association with someone he has known for over two decades are not at their tailend.

“I trained a couple of horses for him in Malaysia and also had a couple of rides for him as a jockey there,” said Burridge.

“I only got Street Cry Success after Mark Walker returned to New Zealand last year. He’s an honest Class 4 horse, but he struggles in Class 3.

“He ran very good the other day, even if he was caught wide. He took a long time to get there today.

“He can handle the soft track. With a light weight, he can win again.”

After racing midfield in the $50,000 Class 4 Division 2 race (1,400m), Street Cry Success (Wong Chin Chuen) started to work home once he was peeled around King Of Sixty-One (Ronnie Stewart) into the straight.

The strides were tradesmanlike.

But, having won four times before, the $32 shot knew where the winning post was.

Stablemate Lim’s Dreamwalker (A’Isisuhairi Kasim) came with a late rush on the outside but had to settle for second, a neck away for a Burridge quinella.

The in-form trainer said the Dream Ahead five-year-old can mix his form, but was obviously in the mood on Saturday, only to find one better.

“Lim’s Dreamwalker ran good in an easy field. He’s not a very big horse and he ran honest,” he said.

“He used to be a difficult horse, but he has come on in the last 12 to 18 months.”

After showing the way, Renzo (Rozlan Nazam) lost no marks with a fighting third place, another short head away.

The winning time was 1min 22.79sec for the 1,400m on the long course.

Burridge’s day got even better towards the business end of the 11-race programme, with Street Of Dreams and Seson wrapping up a memorable day.

With the passing showers all day, the 68-year-old had held fears for his best chance of the day, but Street Of Dreams ($8) prevailed, with the icing on the cake being Seson.

At $83, the Dalghar five-year-old staged a boilover in the $50,000 Class 4 race over 1,100m.

But his trainer said he was not all that stumped with that sixth Kranji victory under a determined Krisna Thangamani steer.

“Was it a surprise? Yes and no,” said Burridge.

“Last time, he drew the inside barrier and didn’t race well. His trackwork was also shocking all week.”

“But then, he draws the outside today, and I thought he might run a bit better. He’s only put in one bad run when he was stuck on the inside.

“Still, you couldn’t back him. The owner (Ng Tet Kong) has been patient with him and deserves that win.”