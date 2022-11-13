This one's more special: Nunes

Manoel Nunes bringing up his 74th winner Raising Sixty-One on Sunday to seal his fourth Singapore jockeys’ title.

The Fat Lady has sung: Manoel Nunes cannot be caught any more.

The mercurial Brazilian picked up his fourth Singapore jockeys’ title two meetings from the end of the 2022 season on Sunday.

As a double celebration, the feat came as the perfect birthday present, albeit one day late. Nunes turned 47 on Saturday.

For all intents and purposes, Nunes, who won his three premierships from 2014 to 2016, was home and hosed a long way out.

The Grand Canyon-like abyss between him and nearest challenger Wong Chin Chuen had been virtually unbridgeable, even after four months on the sidelines through injury in June. The Nunes-Wong margin then stood at 38 wins.

But if there were any rare delusionals out there still kidding themselves that a late Wong rally was within the realms of possibility, they are now gone.

On Sunday, Nunes snuffed out those vain hopes with another riding clinic – five winners. The bumper haul extended his score to 77 winners to give him an unassailable lead of 35.

The result was purely academic but, mathematically, Raising Sixty-One, the winner in Race 2, the $20,000 Maiden (1,600m), was the horse who officially anointed him.



It was the tipping point that made it curtains for Wong.

Raising Sixty-One’s win took Nunes’ tally to 74, widening the gap on Wong to 32.

With seven rides remaining for Wong after Raising Sixty-One scored, and assuming two full books of 24 rides at the next two remaining meetings, the Malaysian hoop would still come up short, even if he won all 31 races and Nunes drew a blank – two unfathomable events at likely odds of 1,000,000-1.

The crown was Nunes’ to lose this year, but that fourth hurrah just had that extra kick to him.

“All four titles mean a lot to me, and even my six titles in Macau and the one I won in Mauritius,” said Nunes, who was at his first full Kranji season back since his non-renewal in 2018.

“But maybe this one is just a little bit more special. Yes, my birthday makes it even happier, but that’s not the main reason.

“First of all, I thought I would never ride here again, so I’m really grateful to the Singapore Turf Club for the opportunity.

“To come back and become champion again, it’s great, especially as it’s not been easy with Covid-19. I didn’t ride for almost two years after Korea, and it took so long to get a work permit here.

“Then I had the bad fall (from Alqantur) which could have cost me my life, and put me out of the saddle for nearly four months.

“I’ve had to work even harder but I couldn’t have done it without the owners’ and trainers’ support.

“But Tim (Fitzsimmons) has been my strongest supporter. I owe him a lot.”

The Australian trainer has been a significant ally and contributor to Nunes’ fourth title, courtesy of 32 winners into his 2022 bank.



The trend was not bucked on Sunday, with the dynamic duo combining for three wins.

Besides Raising Sixty-One ($13), they also saluted with Den Of Thieves ($12) and Foxship ($8) who, incidentally, brought up Fitzsimmons’ 100th career winner.

“I won’t get five winners every week. Even today, Foxship was my best ride and the others were maybe place chances,” said Nunes.

“They could win if I get lucky and, thank god, I got the results. Funnily, Foxship did not win as easily as I thought, but a win is a win.”

Fitzsimmons tagged his milestone winner as an exciting prospect for the same bunch of owners behind his first Group winner, Golden Monkey.

“It’s a great result. Not much went right today, he was hemmed in and I was a bit worried at the furlong,” he said.

“But he was tough at the end when he kicked away. He’ll be better over further.

“Barrier No. 3 was a bit awkward. I was adamant he should be pushed back from the fence.

“Josh McLoughlan and a heap of other guys are a great group of owners behind. It’s exciting for next year.”

While the jockeys’ premiership is done and dusted, the trainer’s trophy cannot be engraved yet, even if Fitzsimmons’ treble has put some daylight in his epic two-way battle with Donna Logan.

The Kiwi woman trainer has lost a bit of steam in the last couple of weeks. She was able to hit back with one win from $118 chance Diamond Ring but sits four wins astern (62-58).