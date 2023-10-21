Ong in box seat after 1st high five

Trainer Jason Ong (white shirt) rejoicing with connections after Akhtar (Bruno Queiroz) hands him a first career five-timer in Saturday's last race.

A first career five-timer on Saturday, two weeks after chalking up a four-timer, has taken bang-in-form trainer Jason Ong even closer to a first title.

But the 35-year-old Singaporean, who began training only in 2019, would still rather not count his chickens even after that new personal best put some daylight on the chasing pack.

Ong began the day on a winning note with Dragon Master ($11) before War Star ($11), Healthy Baby ($13), Top Field ($14) and Akhtar ($10) completed the rout.

With nine meetings left before the season draws to a close, Ong has extended his three-win lead on defending champion Tim Fitzsimmons by another four wins to 52.

His Australian rival was able to hit one back with a solitary winner, Lightning Strike, to stay in touch on 45 winners.

But, realistically, any hopes of halting the Ong juggernaut are looking rather forlorn now, even if, mathematically, it is still possible.

As much as Ong now holds all the aces, he prefers to blank out all the hints or reminders, from well-wishers no doubt, the Holy Grail is within grasp.

The top priority is still to churn out winners meeting by meeting.

Until he crosses the line first on Dec 30, he will keep the champagne on ice.

“No doubt, today is a great result, especially as it’s my first five-timer,” he said.

“But I wouldn’t take anything for granted (about the premiership). I will still do the right thing every week until the last day.

“It’s all about the whole team, the stable staff who work with the horses every day. Credit also to the jockey (Bruno Queiroz) who rode three of my five winners.

“I’m just so happy to get the good results together. I’m really proud of everybody for the effort they put in.”

Saturday’s bumper haul did not take many by surprise, though. From his large squad of 17 runners, around half were fancied, a market sentiment shared by Ong.

“I had a good card today. I was confident with most of them,” he said.

“War Star and Akhtar were among the top picks, and they didn’t disappoint.

“Akhtar is a real sprinter, but to be honest, I’m still learning about him.

“I was actually more confident about the fact he was going back to Polytrack, not so much the drop back to 1,000m (in the $50,000 Class 4 race).

“I think he settles okay over 1,400m on turf, and can finish off well. Over 1,200m, he can also finish pretty good.

“But on Polytrack, he can only go over 1,000m, 1,100m and 1,200m. I have to thank the Thai connections for their support.

“I was very confident with War Star, especially with the light weight. He was knocking on the door, so was Healthy Baby.

“Back to 1,400m today, I gave him a good chance, but I respected Magic Master who came with decent Australian form.

“What can I say about Top Field? He’s a happy horse, and with the confidence, he has now won four in a row.

“Let’s hope he can carry on with the same form when he goes up to Class 4, even if it’ll be tougher from now on.”

Top Field, who shouldered the top impost of 59kg in the $30,000 Class 5 race (1,600m), seems to be Ong’s lucky charm whenever he hits a purple patch.

The Real Impact five-year-old also figured among Ong’s quartet on Oct 7 and his treble on Aug 20.

Hits and misses are par for the course in racing. To have five of them right on target is cause for celebration, but the losers can easily fall through the cracks.

Not for Ong, the consummate professional, who has already taken a mental note of the beaten brigade. He will be back to the drawing board come Monday.

“I thought horses like Great Warrior and Super Convince were also among my best chances today,” he said.

“Great Warrior (recently transferred from Michael Clements) was at his first run (in the $50,000 Class 4 race over 1,600m) for me. So I’m still learning about him, it was 50-50.

“But, with Manoel Nunes riding, I was confident he would put in a good run. He ran third (to Lightning Strike), which was okay, he can only improve.

“My only disappointment today was Super Convince. I was expecting better from him.”

The eye-catching last-start second settled in midfield for Amirul Ismadi in the $50,000 Class 4 race (1,400m), but did not put in a blow when the chips were down. He ran eighth to the winner Makin.

manyan@sph.com.sg

Saturday's Kranji results