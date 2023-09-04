 Ong fined $10,000 for positive swab, Latest Racing News - The New Paper
Racing

Ong fined $10,000 for positive swab

Ong fined $10,000 for positive swab
Trainer Jason Ong. ST FILE PHOTO
Sep 04, 2023 02:28 am

Leading trainer Jason Ong was fined $10,000 in relation to a positive swab from his horse Healthy Baby.

At an inquiry by the Singapore stewards last Wednesday, Ong was found guilty as the person responsible for Healthy Baby accepting to race on May 27, after which his urine sample returned positive to 3-Hydroxy-N-methylmorphinan, a prohibited substance under the Malayan Racing Association rules of racing.

Healthy Baby ran second to Imperial Parade in that race, a Maiden event over 1,400m. As a result, the Sweynesse five-year-old, who is still a maiden in 12 starts, was disqualified from that race and the result amended accordingly.

A sample submitted for analysis on Aug 16 revealed that Healthy Baby was clear of any prohibited substance, and, as such,was cleared for racing.

Ong currently leads the trainer’s premiership on 38 winners, three clear of Michael Clements. Reigning champion trainer Tim Fitzsimmons sits in third place on 33 winners.

Nature Strip has chalked up an imposing record of 22 wins from 44 starts in six years for prize money in excess of A$20 million (S$17.4 million). PHOTO: STEVE HART PHOTOGRAPHY
Racing

Nature Strip calls it a day

Related Stories

Invincible Tycoon eyes Raffles

Adding Brazilian and French flair

Lerena can get fifth win on Sheldon

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

HORSE RACING