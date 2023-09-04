Ong fined $10,000 for positive swab

Leading trainer Jason Ong was fined $10,000 in relation to a positive swab from his horse Healthy Baby.

At an inquiry by the Singapore stewards last Wednesday, Ong was found guilty as the person responsible for Healthy Baby accepting to race on May 27, after which his urine sample returned positive to 3-Hydroxy-N-methylmorphinan, a prohibited substance under the Malayan Racing Association rules of racing.

Healthy Baby ran second to Imperial Parade in that race, a Maiden event over 1,400m. As a result, the Sweynesse five-year-old, who is still a maiden in 12 starts, was disqualified from that race and the result amended accordingly.

A sample submitted for analysis on Aug 16 revealed that Healthy Baby was clear of any prohibited substance, and, as such,was cleared for racing.

Ong currently leads the trainer’s premiership on 38 winners, three clear of Michael Clements. Reigning champion trainer Tim Fitzsimmons sits in third place on 33 winners.