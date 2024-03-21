Ong plotting Major coup on Kosciuszko

The Jason Ong-trained Major King (Manoel Nunes) winning a Class 3 event over the Polytrack 1,200m on Sept 9, 2023. It was the last of his five successes.

Should Kranji superstar Lim’s Kosciuszko falter in his first-up run on March 23, Major King has been tagged as the most likely giant-killer.

Champion trainer Jason Ong would not disagree, but, at the same time, is aware the odds are still stacked against his horse.

Or even his two other runners in the $100,000 Kranji Stakes A race (1,200m) on Polytrack – Prosperous Return and So Hi Class.

Major King is a five-time winner but has not won past Class 3 level, the last coming in such a race over 1,200m, six runs back on Sept 9.

Prosperous Return boasts a Group 1 win in the 2022 Queen Elizabeth II Cup (1,800m) on his CV, but has struggled to get back to that level in three starts for Ong.

The eight-year-old Irish-bred So Hi Class looks a little out of his depth, even if connections still believe in the nine-time winner.

In a nutshell, none of them are in the same class as Lim’s Kosciuszko, the highest-rated galloper at Kranji on 117 points.

Prosperous Return is Ong’s next best seed on 93 points, but is not well in on weights at 55kg when he should, on paper, be in receipt of 12kg from Lim’s Kosciuszko.

Still, like everybody else, Ong has read the news that there may be a chink in the 17-time winner’s armour this time.

“We all heard what (trainer) Daniel (Meagher) said about Lim’s Kosciuszko not being 100 per cent,” said Ong.

“That gives us a bit of hope, even if Lim’s Kosciuszko is still a top horse and we cannot underestimate him, even first-up. It will take a lot to beat him.”

For Ong, all it will actually take is the pick of his trio getting all the luck in the running that day.

Ong does not like to split his runners. But, if he had to give himself the best chance of plotting the downfall of the champ, Major King would be his main weapon.

“Major King has really improved since the club head farrier Paul Summers and my farrier Jessen Dennison addressed his bad feet.

“We all know that horses are very sensitive to their feet. To put their full weight on them, they need to be 100 per cent – and I feel Major King is back to 100 per cent.

“He didn’t gallop this week as he trialled really well on March 14. I’ve been training him differently.

“He’s got a good draw (three) as well, he’s got his chance.”

With the handicaps not kind to the Per Incanto five-year-old, a claimer was booked to narrow down the pull in weights further.

“Iskandar (Rosman) will ride, with his claim of 2kg bringing his weight further down to 51.5kg. Besides, Iskandar is riding well and is a natural lightweight,” said Ong.

“That will still help even if it remains a big ask against a superstar. If we can finish close to Lim’s Kosciuszko, we’d be happy.”

If Major King in turn bombs, Prosperous Return could be his joker, despite the Fighting Sun six-year-old’s 10th in the Group 3 Committee’s Prize (1,600m) on March 9.

Ong had big plans for Prosperous Return when he arrived from Michael Clements in September, but, with a knee injury in the equation, nursing him back to his best was a balancing act.

“When he made the turn in the Committee’s Prize, he went a bit too quick while covering a lot of ground,” he said.

“He still finished only six lengths off the winner (Bestseller). It was a nice effort, considering he had a rushed prep.

“He’s so laid-back, and has such a big heart. Vitor (Espindola) galloped him on Tuesday and said he was progressing with every race.”

Ong was also taken by So Hi Class’s hit-out on the same day.

“He went really well in his Tuesday gallop. He’s such a versatile horse,” he said.

