Ong, two three: The Jason show goes on

Champion jockey Manoel Nunes guiding hot favourite Major King towards a third Kranji win in the Class 4 Polytrack race (1,100m) on Saturday.

Kranji’s two Jasons are firing on all cylinders.

One week after Jason Lim’s four-timer vaulted him to the top of the Singapore trainer’s premiership on 26 winners , it was Jason Ong’s turn to hot things up with a training treble of his own on Saturday.

Lim fired blanks, but is still the lamplighter. To be fair, he saddled only two horses in the last two races of the 12-race programme, with the well-backed General Command and Cosmic Dancer finishing second and fifth respectively.

On the other hand, the younger Jason hit the target three times with a team of seven starters – favourite Major King ($11), Fabu ($20) and King Zoustar ($36).

The 35-year-old Singaporean, who, just like Lim, 41, honed his craft in Australia, had, without much surprise, made Major King his leading hope.

But the other two wins were not just a bonus. The hat-trick – his second this campaign – saw him leapfrog over Stephen Gray and Tim Fitzsimmons to third place on 22 winners, just two behind second-placed Michael Clements.

“It’s great to get three winners. Major King was my best chance,” said Ong.

“He’s still doing a few things wrong. Again, he was a bit slow out of the gates.

“Last time, that cost him the race. I’ll have to correct that.

“I’m still happy with the way he finished off the race, though.”

At his last start, the Per Incanto four-year-old was not the fastest out of the machine in an identical race on June 3.

The sticky gate worsened matters. Trapped deep, he still steamed home for third place, beaten by only 1¾ lengths by Cosmic Dancer.

He was still a fraction slow at barrier rise on Saturday, but a handier alley (No. 2) cancelled out that mini-setback with a ground-saving run in the box seat.

The leader Pacific Hero (Vlad Duric) tried to make all, but the result was a foregone conclusion once Major King got into overdrive.

He scored by 3½ lengths from Pacific Hero, with First Bowl (Zyrul Nor Azman) third, another 1¼ lengths away.

The winning time was 1min 05.12sec for the Polytrack 1,100m.

The bid for a fourth win will likely come in a Class 3 race next.

“He’ll go to the next grade. It’ll be a bit tougher, but we’ll take him step by step,” said Ong.

“He’s still a horse in the making. He’s got a nice breeding, but he has to improve his racing manners.

“He’s quite a versatile horse, he can handle both tracks. But as he was very fresh, I ran him over 1,100m.”

Nunes played down the slight delayed reaction at the start, confident Major King had mended his barrier manners.

“He missed the kick at his previous run, but today, he was just slowly away,” said the Brazilian.

“He’ll go to Class 3 now. I think he can win with a light weight.”

From the other two wins, Ong was arguably the most tickled pink by Street Boss five-year-old Fabu’s long-awaited maiden win.

The breakthrough finally came up at his 25th Kranji start for a well-deserved reward to his patient owner, Tan Aik Pheng.

Remarkably, Fabu seems to thrive on three runs, one after another at one-week intervals.

Twice third at his last two starts on June 11 and 17, he barely had time to catch his breath when he was again backed up in the $20,000 Open Maiden-1 race (1,100m).

The journey itself was not without concern. With Louis-Philippe Beuzelin back in the saddle (after his last start), Fabu made a line of three on the outside of Foreshadow (Matthew Kellady) and City Gold Friend (Bernardo Pinheiro).

Plotting the same wide path in the straight, he was entitled to wilt. But, though lugging out a little, he kept pulling plenty.

“I’ve run him three weeks in a row,” said Ong. “But he’s been eating well and never showed any signs he was off. You don’t earn anything by staying in your box.”

Beuzelin defended his decision to punch the breeze three wide. To him, a hands-off approach suited Fabu the best.

“He’s a horse who is full of resources, and has a big action. You’ve got to keep him in his rhythm,“ said the French jockey, who later rang up a rare double aboard The August ($50).

“That’s why I kept him three wide instead of taking him back and breaking his momentum.”

As for King Zoustar (Pinheiro), a return to form for the Zoustar seven-year-old’s 10th win at his 58th start in the $50,000 Class 4 (1,200m) did not stun Ong.

“I was pretty excited to get him back on the Polytrack even if he ran a nice second to Ejaz on grass before,” he said.

“But these older horses always appreciate the Polytrack. He’s still a tough horse and very consistent.”