Onward with City Gold Forward

After knocking on the door right from the outset, City Gold Forward may well find the shortest way home towards his maiden Kranji win on Sunday.

The Sebring five-year-old gave a glimpse of what was under the bonnet at his first two starts, both on Polytrack.

On both occasions, he enjoyed plenty of cover in midfield for Benny Woodworth before charging home pleasingly.

However, at his second start in a Class 3 race over 1,200m – which he should have relished better than the introductory 1,000m on debut – two factors could have denied him a better finish.

While racing in amongst runners down the backstraight, he was seen pulling double with his mouth wide open.

He was also held up for a run in the home straight, being forced to switch across heels of several runners in search of clear galloping room.

By the time he found daylight and was let loose, the bird had already flown. He again powered home with gusto, but had to settle for third place, three lengths off the winner General Command.

Trainer David Kok has maintained City Gold Forward – one of 10 horses he prepares for new Hong Kong outfit City Gold Stable – in perfect nick since.

The former Australian three-time winner (1,000m to 1,200m) spun around in good heart on Tuesday, clocking 40.6sec for the last 600m with first-time partner Manoel Nunes aboard.

The Brazilian ace’s booking is not the only rejigging that Kok has made. He is also switching City Gold Forward to turf in the $70,000 Class 3 race over 1,200m.

It is not uncharted waters, though. He raced exclusively on turf in Australia when known as Litchfield County, notching his three wins between Victoria and South Australia.

City Gold Forward is ticking quite a few more boxes towards that much-awaited Kranji breakthrough for his new owners.

Barrier No. 1 is another plus. The coveted alley might just enable him to settle a little closer to the speed this time – and pinch the first run.

With a pilot who does not need a compass to the Kranji winning post, City Gold Forward only has to reproduce the same electric turn of foot he showed at his first two starts to strike it lucky.

Those rivals in the way are no slouch, though.

I Am Sacred reverts to turf, a surface he appreciates when he is allowed to dictate terms.

Last-start runner-up War Pride seems to have found his groove again while Legend Of The Sun ran a cracking third to Golden Monkey in a Kranji Stakes A race (1,200m) at his last start on March 25.