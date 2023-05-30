Open Highway should lead to victory

Race 1 (1,200m)

(8) OPEN HIGHWAY has been placed in all three starts. The promising juvenile should break through.

(1) MAGIC PRINCE has not been far off in all seven starts and should run another honest race.

(3) FULL GO cannot be ignored for some money.

(6) HEARTLIGHT found problems in her last outing and must be given another chance.

(7) KLITSGRAS can show more after finishing third on debut.

Race 2 (1,200m)

(1) ZOOM LADY has been costly to follow but should be hard to oppose, this being her peak run.

(2) SPARKLING JUBILEE has ability but has been out of action for a long time. She could sprint fresh.

(3) UNITED’S RANSOM and (5) PRIMROSE PATH could fight it out for the minor money.

Race 3 (1,600m)

(1) SECRET RECIPE, (3) MISAVA and (5) KIT KAT KATIE will be cutting throats up front and the one that fights on could be victorious.

The nod goes to Secret Recipe.

If any of the remaining runners finds a finish, she could grab the pack.

Watch especially (2) COUNTESS DANZA, (9) BE REAL and (4) RAINING RUBIES.

Race 4 (1,600m)

(1) KAMBULU has found form and could have the measure of youngster (11) JUST VAR over 1,600m, especially since the latter has a wider draw.

(2) US OPEN has been problematic but, if trouble free, could challenge.

(10) THREE BELLS showed sudden improvement last time. If the mare confirms her form, she could get into the action.

Race 5 (2,000m)

(2) MISS CHRISTMAS has been costly to follow and tries this distance again. She can be given another chance.

(1) ANTANANARIVO has matured and could finish off stronger.

(3) SPRING OF ELIXIR has her problems but is sure to improve.

(4) THE WORK OF LIFE, (6) AUNT PITTYPAT and (7) ALABAMA STORM are looking for the quartet money.

Race 6 (1,800m)

(3) MILLAHUE was left with too much to do last time but should get going earlier at this track.

(6) BOB’S YOUR UNCLE is bang in form and should be right there.

(7) AMERICAN BISCUIT was flattered last time but is no slouch. He should not be far behind.

(2) WHISPERS OF WAR did well in his first run as a gelding after a rest. Respect.

(1) NORDIC REBEL is looking for a dozen wins before he turns 10 in two months.

Race 7 (1,800m)

(10) ZUZAN gets weight all round and could grab top honours with the advantage. The gelding has been ultra consistent with three wins and two seconds from his last five starts.

(2) LAGUNA VERDE is returning to his best and should run a big race. He finished a creditable fourth last time.

(5) WILLOW’S WISH is holding form and is back to his preferred distance.

(3) ARGO ALLEY was not striding out last time but could feature if he performs at his best.

Race 8 (1,450m)

(3) LORD VARYS dug down deep when winning last time with blinkers. He could score again.

(6) RAIN OR SHINE should be cherry ripe and could contest the finish.

(1) BLOOMINGTON is better than his last run.

(4) FUTUREWOLFF has ability but a breathing problem could be an issue.