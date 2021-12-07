Opera Glass in top form

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(20) WHAT A HONEY ran third in a good debut. She then finished second after a rest. She should be right there.

(1) LAZULI was not behind in all five starts. She could have her consistency rewarded.

(14) EXPRESS FLYER found support on debut but did not produce. Deserves another chance.

(3) BACK TO FORMENTERA is looking for the minor money.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(1) GENERAL HANCOCK has improved with blinkers and could get away. He finished about 11/4 lengths in front of (13) GOETHE, who needed his first run as a gelding and could make up the difference.

(3) PORTRAYAL ran unplaced last start after a gelding operation. The blinkers could help.

(6) TRUST THE FIRE is running well. Warrants respect.

RACE 3 (1,600M)

(1) SHIVERS finished ahead of (3) MAGICAL FLIGHT but the latter showed improvement with blinkers.

(6) LEMON DELIGHT showed up well in her first run in new surroundings. She should be in the shake-up.

(5) GOODTIME GUY must be respected if ready from a rest.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

(2) RUN APRIL RUN pulled up fatigued last time. The filly should be cherry-ripe.

(1) RIVER DOON is holding form and could get her second victory racing fresh.

(3) TERRA TIME needed her last outing.

(5) LEADING LAD has to be included in the exotic bets.

RACE 5 (1,400M)

(5) NO TIME IS TAKEN was backed when winning on debut. She could score again.

(3) WAQAAS is rarely far behind but stablemate (12) THEROSEOFBECHARRE should be in the Top 3 on form.

(1) TAMBORA and stablemate (4) RAMCHANDANI ROAD needed their last runs.

RACE 6 (2,400M)

(7) LIVERPOOL LEGEND and (10) WESTERN DANCE renew rivalry. The latter finished just over a length ahead of his rival but it could go the other way at this track.

(11) GO DREAM MACHINE, is claiming 4kg. If left alone early, the filly could win.

(6) DANCE PARTNER opened her account in her first try over 2,400m and could double-up.

RACE 7 (1,800M)

(4) FLAME FLOWER was backed when winning on debut and left (7) ETERNAL LIFE 1.25 lengths adrift. The latter won subsequently. Both have scope for improvement.

(3) ANATURA has found form and won her only try over this course and distance.

(9) DEFINITELY MAYBE will have no problem with the extra distance.

RACE 8 (1,800M)

(2) OPERA GLASS is in form. She could get her hat-trick.

But (7) ARYAAM could have her measure on their recent meeting, being 2kg better off for just under a length beating.

(9) FIRE FLOWER is honest. Should make her presence felt.

(1) LADY AMHERST is seldom far behind. For the exotic bets.

RACE 9 (1,200M)

(8) JET CAPTAIN won impressively on debut despite a slipped saddle. Can score again.

(5) RIGHT CHOICE won despite laying inwards at the 200m mark. Chance again.

(2) SAMUEL SALT and (11) MIDNIGHT BADGER should finish close together.