Orange Bowl is red hot

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(5) GLOBAL PATH could have the measure of (4) GUY FOX and (3) FERRANDO. He is a speedy sort that could relish the Polytrack. Guy Fox was disqualified due to losing a bit of weight last time. Ferrando was having only his second start when an eye-catching third from a wide draw and could come on. First-timers in the hunt as well. Follow the betting moves.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

(6) ETHIOPIAN QUEEN has come in for support in all three starts and showed potential. The drop in distance could do the trick.

(5) LADIES DAY has decent form but she will have to jump on terms over today's distance.

(7) NAMAQUA DOVE is overdue and has a master tactician up. She takes quite a drop in trip from her last start.

(3) SHIELD MAIDEN has the ability but the penny hasn't dropped with her just yet.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

(4) QUEEN MERCURY should go very close. Her local debut was good and, while she was beaten as favourite last time, she appeared in need of that first Polytrack experience.

(9) WINTER'S DESTINY showed little pace in the Western Cape and may prefer the Polytrack.

(1) ROYAL OASIS has been plagued by bad draws until now and is capable of mounting a strong challenge.

(2) SHAKEN NOT STIRRED impressed in her penultimate. She has drawn better and could spring a surprise. Looks a good candidate for quartet players.

Follow the betting.

RACE 4 (1,800M)

(2) IQEMBULABESIFAZANE was a bit disappointing last time. A change of tactics over the longer trip could see her produce a stronger effort.

(3) MAXINE DU MONDE has more than once produced a good run only to find just one better. Her second to Patronage stands out and she can finally score.

(4) ARION OF ADRAST and (6) BOLD BOUNDARIES who have scope for big improvement.

RACE 5 (2,000M)

(5) ISLA MORADA looks to be reaching winning ways again. Her last two runs on turf were crackers and she is now back on her best surface. Expect a big run.

(6) HEARTSEASE showed some potential as a juvenile and looks to have needed her comeback run. She could prefer this longer distance.

Another three-year-old (9) ALITTLEBITNAUGHTY tried this longer trip on the turf last time but may have done too much in that race. She knows the trip now and can improve.

(11) PEANUT BUTTER found her last race a bit short and could overcome her draw early. Must be included.

(4) LAUREL LANE will have a say.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

(8) ORANGE BOWL caught the eye when not far behind (5) BRUNILDA and (6) MAID IN FRANCE. She has drawn slightly better and the booking of her 4kg claiming apprentice makes her an attractive proposition. She can win this.

(4) CHELSEA FLOWER impressed on her Poly debut. She was having only her second start and stepped up in distance.

(7) HOT MONEY put in a bold bid again last time and is worth including.

RACE 7 (1,400M)

(8) ANOTHER LOVE simply adores the Polytrack, producing powerful finishes and wins. She takes a step up in class along with a hike in ratings.

(2) LADY LEGEND is knocking hard again and could capitalise, but it could be close. Doesn't end there.

(5) PURPLE PERSUASION finished ahead of Lady Legend when coming back to form back on the Poly and could confirm.

(4) PURPLE NKANYEZI wasn't disgraced over 1,600m and could be dangerous.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

(2) DANDOLO ran a good race over 1,000m on the Poly and should build on that over further. He is capable.

(4) AD ALTISIMA must not be taken lightly. His 4kg claim may give him the edge over Danlolo.

(5) AQUA BOLT could be anything on the Poly as his stable has been in fantastic form.

(6) MASHARI is never one to ignore.