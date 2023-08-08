Oshakati ripe and ready to break through

Race 1 (1,200m)

Craig Zackey could start off his new job with a winner when he partners (4) DYNALLEY for Dean Kannemeyer after the departure of Keagan de Melo. The gelding disappointed second-up after making a cracking debut but can get back on track in a rather modest line-up. (2) THISISWHATITMEANS has missed a cheque just once in five starts. He goes well on the turf and Sean Veal has jumped ship on (7) CONNOISSEUR to ride him. Connoisseur has had two starts and looks to be improving.(9) EL DRAQUE is lightly raced but has shown up well at recent outings on this course and Alyson Wright’s charge should make an impression. There are a number of first-timers in the race and visiting runner (5) CAPTAIN BARBOSA may be worth keeping an eye on.

Race 2 (1,400m)

Mostly newcomers, so the market may be the best guide. Of those that have run, (6) GREENLIGHT LEGEND has made steady improvement. She looks to be the right one. (4) MISS PAGET has not been far behind in two recent starts. With a better draw, she looks the most likely danger. (7) EQUILIBRIUM has not been far back in two sprints and can improve.(11) LADY SUGAR PLUMB has a wide draw but could prove best of the many first-timers.

Race 3 (1,400m)

(2) OSHAKATI has been knocking on the door for some time. He looks to be in the right race and should break through. (11) SIR WILLIAM has the widest draw, which is a concern. But he has had his second run after a break and showed improvement on his Cape form last time. (9) LADY GREENSLEEVES showed up well last time. Although taking on the males, she looks capable to strike. (4) TICKALOX has a mighty merit rating for a horse with six duck eggs in his form. But he did show some improvement last start and could be the dark horse in the race.

Race 4 (1,400m)

(2) PONGOLA has been consistent since shedding his maiden status but his last start on the Poly may have been out of his compass. He has dropped back in trip and, from a good draw, should be right there. Drawn on his inside in pole position is (1) LUCKY DOLLAR, who gets blinkers for the first time. His last run on the Poly is best ignored. He was not far back against stronger company at his two previous outings. (5) ALL THE TIME steps up in distance but has not been far behind over shorter distances and is assisted by a good draw. (8) CRESTED EAGLE was touched off on the Poly last run. He is no stranger to the turf.

Race 5 (1,400m)

(6) DRIVE BY beat only one home last start on the Poly but Louis Goosen’s mare was less than five lengths back from the worst draw. With a handy weight over her optimum trip, she can bounce back. (12) FASHION MISTRESS has a tough draw but is lightly raced. Although she comes off a break, the step-up in trip should suit. (2) ANGELIC FORT has been in good form on the Poly. If she brings that form to the turf, she must have a strong chance from a good draw. (1) SHELL SEEKER has been a perennial under-achiever but is not the easiest. Mark Dixon has persisted and, from pole position, she could finally secure her second victory.

Race 6 (1,600m)

(5) NONOTI may just have needed her last run over a distance short of her best. She should have come on from that over a more suitable trip and has a strong chance in a competitive line-up. (4) VERMACILLI has been confined to the Poly at recent starts but she has been holding form well. Good draw and the trip suits. (8) GRECIAN PALACE improved nicely second-up. With further improvement, she could well prove too classy for her older rivals. (7) FAIRY TRIPP steps up to a suitable trip after going down narrowly as the favourite last time. She is another with a strong chance.

Race 7 (1,600m)

(3) SPRING KISS is a lightly raced filly who has been close-up in two starts on the Poly since her maiden win. That form has worked out quite well and, from a good draw, she should have every chance. (2) SHE’S NOT EASY has been confined to the Poly recently but is never far back and her rider’s 1.5kg allowance makes her competitive. (6) AFRICAN BEAT shed her maiden’s tag in open company and has not been far back since. She was running on over the trip last time and looks progressive. (9) FAIZAH has a tricky draw but she was close-up first time out of the maidens in stronger company. She is a four-year-old who has had only four starts.

Race 8 (1,900m)

This could be a race between turf specialists and Poly specialists. Goosen has three runners in the race. The best could be (9) CAPTAIN WHO. The gelding made recent improvement with blinkers and was not far back against stronger rivals last time. (8) BLAZING LIGHT has done all his recent racing on the Poly and has been in good form. If he can reproduce that form on turf, he will be a strong contender. (10) DONTSTOPMENOW was a recent maiden winner on the Poly but has also done well on the turf and is lightly raced. (13) ROCK FALL appears to be more at home over a few furlongs further but the gelding is way better than his last effort.