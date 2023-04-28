Outlaw King should extend his reign

Race 1 (1,750m)

Trainer Stuart Pettigrew is a rare visitor to KwaZulu-Natal and saddles (3) QUIET REBELLION. The mare’s last run in a feature may have been out of her compass. She is back over a more suitable trip, but it is in a tricky handicap.

(9) MARIA COROLINA has won her last two starts over shorter distances but stays this trip well. The mare is a tough competitor and can follow up.

(6) GRANDI ORECCHIE shed her maiden tag first time back from the Cape, where she had shown some fair form.

(1) SLEEK AS SILK was four lengths behind Maria Corolina last time but will be a better proposition over this longer journey.

Race 2 (1,100m)

Trainer Tony Rivalland has a high regard for (4) COIN SPINNER, who should come on lengths from his last effort – his first since last August. The blinkers go up and he has a handy weight.

(8) GLADATORIAN is smart, although he proved no match for a strong feature field in Cape Town last time. This is his first run for trainer Stuart Ferrie.

(9) SHELDON has consistent Highveld form over shorter distances, but the extra 100m should not trouble him.

(16) BEECHAMWOOD BOY has won his last two outings in commanding fashion. He takes on much stronger rivals but has a light weight and can continue his winning run.

Race 3 (1,100m)

Trainer Candice Bass-Robinson holds a strong hand with (3) WINTER CLOUD and (8) THE CHARLESTON, who won their last two starts.

Grant van Niekerk was aboard both at their last outing and will be riding The Charleston. Stable rider Aldo Domeyer is on Winter Cloud. The betting could be the best guide.

(5) AFRICAN FOLKLORE could be the pick of the Mike Miller contingent, although (12) EPIC VIEW won well second-up at long odds and could be anything.

Race 4 (1,100m)

(4) OUTLAW KING was unbeaten in two very easy wins. He could again be difficult to beat as he looks progressive with the Grade 1 Gold Medallion in mind.

(7) WARRIOR OF ROYALTY blew the start on debut and followed up with a comfortable victory subsequently. He was beaten by (1) CLIFF HANGER on debut but can turn the tables.

Horses up from the Cape have been having a field day and trainer Brett Crawford saddles (6) THE ABDICATOR, who has been contesting feature events and should have a bright chance.

Race 5 (1,200m)

(4) BEVIES DELIGHT was running on smartly under a soft ride last time. She was highly regarded early in her career and could go all the way.

(3) AMEENA showed up well first run back after a lengthy break. She won this race in 2022 for trainer Glen Kotzen and the form often goes in yearly cycles.

(6) ALULA’S STAR has useful Highveld form and can finish in the money.

(8) MISS COOL and (1) MAHARANEE are having warm-ups for the Grade 2 WSB Fillies Guineas in a fortnight’s time. Both are good enough to finish in the money.

Race 6 (1,600m)

(11) NOBLE CITY was an impressive winner against strong company at only his third start. Trainer Peter Muscutt has entered him for the Hollywoodbets Durban July and he will need to show his worth to qualify.

(10) PONTE PIETRA shed his maiden status second-up and was not far back subsequently. This trip should suit and he could give Noble City a hard time.

(7) ADDABAR takes on a tough field but was most impressive when stepped up to a mile. He has a light weight and could run them all out of it.

(2) KITCHAKAL has been a touch disappointing but has never been far back and has another money chance.

Race 7 (1,600m)

(1) BRONZE SWORD found his last start too far. He should prove more effective over this trip.

(4) SPACE COWBOY has been consistent and goes well on this course.

(2) SHOEFELLA tried hard from a wide draw last start in his first run back from the Cape. He should do better in this field.

(10) MISTER LINCOLN showed some improvement with blinkers last start and the booking of Keagan de Melo could prove telling.