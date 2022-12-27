Oversubscribed worth the rush
Race 1 (1,800m)
8 Fortune Triple is racing well. He did not have the best run last start and can improve. He looks the one to beat.
2 Medic Elite broke through for an impressive first hurrah last time. He gets Zac Purton and the inside draw should also give him every opportunity.
4 Beauty Nova should get the run of the race from Gate 1. He has mixed his form but gets his chance following his eye-catching, last-start third.
3 Asian One is next best. He is returning to form.
Race 2 (2,200m)
3 Rise Brethren is in superb form and can get another win. He scored over this trip last term. The one to beat.
2 Running Glory is much better than his form suggests and this contest appears more than suitable. The strong booking of Purton helps.
6 Enjoying could find the front and take a bit of running down.
7 Looking Great has a light load. He gets his chance from Gate 2 under the in-form Karis Teetan.
Race 3 (1,200m)
5 Prosecco is racing well and is closing in on his first win. He finished with plenty of merit last start. He has been knocking on the door for a while.
2 Flaming Passion gets his chance. He is sound in this grade and should be race fit.
1 Fun N Glory has a stack of ability. It would not surprise to see him turn his form around. The strong booking of Hugh Bowman warrants consideration.
8 Island Surprise was a tidy winner two runs back and has held his condition. He should get every chance to succeed again.
Race 4 (1,000m)
12 Raging Blaze has been racing well and a first win is looming. The strong booking of Silvestre de Sousa suggests that he has wound up and is ready to perform, especially with only 17lb (53.1kg) on his back.
1 G One Excellent is doing everything right except win. He is looking to snap a hat-trick of runner-up efforts and gets another strong chance to do so.
2 Colourful Prince gets a handy 10lb off with apprentice Angus Chung hopping up. Drawn well, he could make it a merry chase.
9 Tronic Mighty is next best.
Race 5 (1,650m)
11 Winwin Thirtythree missed narrowly last start and can atone for that effort. With the light weight and some luck, he can easily get the prize.
5 Sunny Delight won well two runs back. He is in good shape and even his last run, when eighth, saw him far from disgraced.
3 Star Contact pairs favourably with Purton. He was a strong first-up winner and has been in sound condition since.
10 Perfect To Great has yet to win but has done his best racing at Happy Valley. Keep safe.
Race 6 (1,650m)
8 United Endeavors is in form and closing in on another success. He did well last start to finish a length behind the winner. He is favoured from the inside draw.
3 Spicy Grill has done everything right this season except win. Expect another sound effort.
5 Lean Hero did well from the rear last start. He can improve again over the longer distance.
12 Theta Hedge rises in grade after his last-start victory but slots in light. Keep safe.
Race 7 (1,200m)
6 Oversubscribed caught the eye two runs back. He has a powerful turn of foot and is capable of storming over the top of this group with the right run.
3 Rattan Kingdom won well last start and is maintaining form. He has drawn favourably and Purton’s booking is a plus.
8 Vantastic Choice caught the eye with his come-from-behind effort last start. He is worth an each-way ticket at odds.
2 Harmony N Home does not know how to run a poor race. Keep safe.
Race 8 (1,200m)
11 Humble Star is making his Hong Kong debut. He has trialled quite well and the inside draw should boost his chances. He looks to have above-average ability and has settled well.
3 California Cible was well supported last start and closed off nicely for fourth. He can build on that effort.
2 Seizing The Moment can mix his form but has the ability. He has scored thrice. Purton’s booking warrants respect.
1 Adios is chasing back-to-back wins. He is a talent and is worth keeping safe.
Race 9 (1,650m)
4 Amazing One Plus is racing in superb form and has drawn favourably. He can take this one with the run of the race from a ground-saving passage.
2 Comet Splendido is a talent and deserves to be more than just a one-time winner. Purton’s booking is a good push.
8 Exceptional Nice is chasing a hat-trick. He is in career-best form and is finally getting the rewards for his consistency.
12 Storm Legend slots in light and should finish off strongly, as always.
*Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club
