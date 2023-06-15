Owners and trainers to band as one for racing

Association of Racehorse Trainers Singapore (Arts) president Michael Clements addressing owners and trainers gathered at a meeting at Cheval Cafe Bar Bistro in Upper Serangoon. PHOTO: MICHAEL LEE

Anywhere in the world of horse racing, trainers and owners have always been long-time partners sharing one common goal – win races.

On Wednesday night at the Cheval Cafe Bar Bistro in Upper Serangoon, 17 of the 22 Kranji-based trainers and 30-odd owners came together as kindred spirits but with a slightly different spin – a win-win solution.

Since the shock announcement on June 5 that the Government would shut down Singapore horse racing on Oct 5, 2024, those two main stakeholders felt like they had been left “flat-footed at the gates” and “buffeted for a run” thereafter.

Obviously, in the aftermath of such a life-changing decision, getting the trainers on the same page in itself is no mean feat – let alone 500-odd registered Singapore owners from different backgrounds and myriad agendas.

Association of Racehorse Trainers Singapore (Arts) president Michael Clements said it was imperative both parties walk in the same direction, if there were to be any form of resolution down the road.

The aim of the meeting was twofold – firstly, get owners represented by a working committee and, secondly, collaborate with trainers to form only one voice, if any representations were to be made with the club and the Government.

Once those two objectives are met, the ultimate goal is to come up with a workable solution that will ensure the sustainability of horse racing towards the October 2024 deadline set by the Government.

“We were caught off guard by the news,” said Clements. “The Singapore Turf Club had already sought legal advice, and had a PR firm working for them.

“We were 10 lengths behind them. So we decided to come together so we have a united voice.

“We also wanted to get owners to join as they are powerful partners. The owners were obviously disturbed by the news – so why not come together in dialogue?

“But we have to get the owners’ unity – it’s a necessary step before going forward.

“Primarily, we want to ensure racing does not collapse in the short term.

“There are serious concerns that racing may well collapse in the next few months, simply because the structure of the close-down is just not feasible. There is that possibility that needs to be addressed.

“Our initial work with the club will be to get through the next few months and into the next year.”

Any extension would be even more of a longer shot – and set for another discussion.

The priority is now to safeguard the resources and staff required to keep the show on the road in the short term, for a start.

Clements said that though owners’ needs were heard at the meeting, any extra time beyond October will hinge on the immediate survival first.

“It was very clear that the vast majority of the owners tonight would like racing to go forward. They are aligned with us in seeking an extension,” he said.

“If you put yourself in the shoes of a racehorse owner in Singapore, he’s going to want a longer timeline for his horse to race.

“However, to get an extension, racing has to go on. How do we keep everything and 700 horses going?

“The trainers must be available and the staff must be available as well as jockeys.”

The latter were not present at the meeting, but Clements gave the assurance that they have not been left out.

“Jockeys have asked for a meeting with STC as well,” he said.

“We will likely sit in with them at that meeting, so they can also voice out their opinions.”

The owners’ working committee was decided among themselves through a nomination and seconding process.

It will kick off with seven members, namely Eric Koh, Paul Hickman, Jayven See, Constance Cheng, Joe Singh, Kuldeep Singh Rajput and Peter Lee.

Clements said that trainers were asked to invite their three biggest owners to the meeting, but those who did not turn up would also give their two cents’ worth throughout the whole journey.

“We have seven owners on the working committee,” he said.

“But it is also a wide representation of owners, and therefore, they all have different opinions at this time, which is very fair.

“Rest assured that the other owners will be able to give their input to this committee as well.

“What we plan to do now is move forward and continue to talk to the club.”