On-pacer Safari Blue to give rivals some sight

Race 1 (1,200m)

(8) SWIFTWINGED had only one start in the Western Cape and did not do much after a slow start. A change of trainer and a switch to the Polytrack should bring about vast improvement.

(4) WAZ WOUTER has run two good races so far and could be the one to beat trying the Polytrack.

(5) ALMOST IN SEATTLE did not run badly on debut and has experience on this surface. So should do better this time.

(7) MOVE ON OVER was not disgraced on local debut and a filly just behind her that day won easily last week.

Race 2 (1,600m)

(3) PONDEROSA PINE is battling to win a race but has some fair form and could finally crack a deserved first win.

(4) DREAM STAR is holding her form and could contest the finish.

(6) BRAZILIAN STORM and (7) GOLD FOR AFRICA changed trainers and are trying the Polytrack. Both could show vast improvement.

Race 3, (1,600m)

(3) SAFARI BLUE loves the surface and, if allowed a soft lead, can make all.

(2) FERRARI ICE has been in very good form all year and will give it his best shot.

(6) BUSH TRACKER won well last time out but failed against most of these rivals before that.

(7) NAVAL SECRET likes the Polytrack and should contest the finish.

Race 4 (1,900m)

(5) SOFT TOUCH makes her local debut and is capable of winning a race like this.

(1) AERIAL VIEW was third in a decent field last time and has a winning chance.

(2) READY TO FLY has run her best races on the Polytrack and can go close.

(3) SUGARBERRY is probably better on turf but would not be a surprise winner.

Race 5 (1,900m)

(4) AMERICAN DREAM makes his local debut but his recent form on the Greyville Polytrack suggests he could be ready to strike.

(3) ALMIGHWAAR is clearly better than last week’s performance and can bounce back to score.

Recent maiden winners (5) DOUGLAS DEVASTATOR and (6) PRINCE OF HEAVEN are improving and could fill the minor placings.

Watch for an improved run from (2) MY BOY REECEY.

Race 6 (1,400m)

Last-start winner (4) ALINGALONGA stands out in this competitive handicap. The yard is in good form and he is at his best on the Polytrack. Drawn nicely and has Richard Fourie in the saddle.

(6) SAND BANK and (7) PRINCE VIHAAN are better than their last runs would suggest and can bounce back.

(10) SILVER TYCOON and (12) SON OF ZEUS are in good heart and are not out of it.

Race 7 (1,200m)

(5) PASHTUNWALI has been moderate in the last three runs but a change of trainer and his first taste of the Polytrack could see him in a better light. He can win a race like this.

It is another open handicap and we will need to load up in the exotics.

(2) NO TIME IS TAKEN has a winning chance if repeating the penultimate run.

(3) PATH OF CHOICE could like this course and distance.

(4) SOWETO ROSE is unreliable but is also not out of it.

(7) TRAVEL MASTER and (9) COOL RUNNINGS have done enough this year to have a winning chance in the race.

Race 8 (1,000m)

(3) CAITLYNS BOY was a runaway winner when trying the Polytrack and could be ahead of the handicapper.

(4) UNCLE TICKY BIRD quickened nicely to win last time out but the stable jockey for trainer Alan Greeff, Richard Fourie, is on stable companion Caitlyns Boy.

(5) NOTORIX and (6) KUZNETSOV are capable of running well.