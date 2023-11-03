Pacific Emperor to go for gold

David Kok beaming after Pacific Emperor's win under Wong Chin Chuen in the Group 3 Merlion Trophy (1,200m) last Saturday.

Trainer David Kok has laid all second-guessing to rest by confirming that Pacific Emperor will contest the $1 million Group 1 Singapore Gold Cup (2,000m) next Saturday.

The Caravaggio five-year-old was about the only name that came out of left field when the first nominations to the staying handicap feature were released on Oct 11.

Pacific Emperor is without question one of Kranji’s rising stars – but among the sprinting ranks.

In eight starts – all but one under ex-Kranji trainer Michael Clements – he has ventured beyond 1,400m only once, and lost.

An early reputation as a Polytrack sprint specialist actually preceded him.

Smax’s (as he was formerly known in Australia) only win from two runs in country Victoria was over the Ballarat synthetic 1,200m.

He franked that trend as his strongest suit in Singapore, with four of his five wins posted over 1,200m on the Kranji all-weather.

At his very first start for Kok last Saturday, he even claimed his first silverware in the country’s pinnacle over that course and distance, the Group 3 Merlion Trophy.

It would seem that was not high enough, albeit the path chosen by connections is off the beaten track.

While the Merlion Trophy was a legitimate target, most thought the Gold Cup entry was just a token.

The two-week back-up for a steep rise from 1,200m on Polytrack to 2,000m on turf is not for the faint-hearted.

With Pacific Emperor being unexposed beyond the mile, let alone 2,000m, the gamble was entering all-or-nothing territory.

However, racing is replete with sprinters who are not so one-dimensional when stretched beyond their comfort zone.

Raul, Waikato, Stepitup, Lim’s Lightning, Lim’s Kosciuszko are some cases in point. But, except for the great War Affair, who ran second in the 2013 Group 1 Raffles Cup (1,800m) after he just turned three, they made the transition at only their second or third prep.

Kok is certainly no maverick, but he is known as a loyal and dependable trainer to his owners.

“The owner Jimmy Poh (of Pacific Stable) has made up his mind. He is keen to have a runner in the Gold Cup,” said the Singaporean trainer.

“The horse has pulled up well after the Merlion Trophy. On Monday, we were already applying for the jockey, Jake Bayliss.”

The Australian jockey is no stranger to Kranji racegoers. He spent one season in Singapore in 2022, acquitting himself well with 19 winners, including the Group 1 Queen Elizabeth II Cup (1,800m) with Prosperous Return and Group 2 Singapore Three-Year-Old Classic (1,400m) with Golden Monkey.

Kok said Bayliss’ name came on the shortlist after Pacific Emperor copped a penalty of eight points that took his handicap to 53kg.

“Jake can ride at 53kg and he’s a strong jockey,” he said.

Getting the rider was not the hard part. Getting a dead-set sprinter to run out the Gold Cup trip while staying at his peak is.

But Kok said the dice has been rolled already, given the limited time left.

“We cannot do much any more. He cannot gallop as he just raced, we will keep him happy and monitor his work,” he said.

“When I trained Well Done, he skipped the 1,400m leg (Singapore Four-Year-Old Challenge).

“He then won the 1,600m leg (Patron’s Bowl) before stepping up to the Singapore Derby (2,000m) and winning it.

“I’ve never done this before – train a horse for such a step-up in distance in only two weeks.

“Whether he can also run out the 2,000m is a big question mark. On his breeding, both his father and mother were sprinters.”

On the other hand, Kok also entered his proven stayer Real Efecto, but the two-time winner over 2,000m may not even make the cut for the third year in a row.

“I was told he was the second or third emergency acceptor at this stage,” said Kok, who also owns the Real Impact six-year-old.

“It’s unlikely he’ll get a run.”

manyan@sph.com.sg