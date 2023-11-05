Pacific Sonic a first for new duo

Pacific Sonic (Iskandar Rosman) taking the $20,000 Maiden race over the Polytrack 1,100m at Kranji on Saturday.

Pacific Sonic handed trainer Tan Kah Soon and the Pacific Stable their first success together on Saturday.

The Malaysian outfit’s now-recognisable colours of orange and white braid have taken Kranji by storm in the last 12 months, with Pacific Emperor the headline act.

Tan was delighted he has been able to join the roster of their winning trainers with a horse who had, however, taken a while before the penny dropped.

“It’s my first win for the Pacific Stable and, hopefully, there’ll be more to come,” said Tan.

Since their first baby steps with Pacific Charm (formerly Lucky Charm) in 2022, the Pacific Stable, headed by Malaysian businessman Jimmy Poh, has penetrated Singapore racing in a big way with a raft of purchases dispersed among four yards at Kranji.

They also have nine horses across the Causeway with Kuala Lumpur trainer Tiang Kim Choi.

They obviously enjoyed the most success with their very first trainer, Michael Clements, and lately David Kok and Jason Ong after Clements left the scene on Sept 30.

Tan and Jerome Tan were actually picked as their next trainers after they decided to diversify their portfolio in early 2023.

Tan was initially handed only one horse, Pacific General, but the squad expanded to five after four horses were transferred from Jerome.

Before the watershed moment with Pacific Sonic in a modest $20,000 Maiden race (1,100m) on Saturday, Tan had saddled the small team to 14 starts without finding the line.

The War five-year-old has, thus far, been the only one to give a peek of ability with a last-start closing third in an Open Maiden over 1,000m on Oct 7.

The encouraging run vindicated Tan’s decision to restrict the strapping chestnut to Polytrack speed dashes.

He once tested him over 1,400m, at his second run for him on Aug 27, convinced the longer journey was up his alley.

A poor run – 10th from 14 – proved Tan wrong, but he turned the negative into a positive.

“He’s quite a deceptive horse. We thought all along he needed more ground, up to seven (furlongs), but he doesn’t stay,” said the Godolphin-trained horseman.

“It was a false impression. As he’s got big strides, the key to him is not to overrestrain him, but just keep him running along.

“Once they open up, he will sprint. I’ll keep him to 1,100m and 1,200m on the Polytrack for the softer ground.

“He’s a big boy, we don’t want to put too much pressure on his legs.”

Before giving Iskandar Rosman the leg-up, Tan did not fail to remind the Malaysian jockey about the gelding’s size.

“As he’s a big fella, I told Iskandar to stay off the fence,” he said.

“He listened, and the horse did the rest.”

Iskandar is aware he was handed the reins by default, but he may not be just a saddle-warmer any more.

Pacific Stable’s No. 1 jockey Wong Chin Chuen decided to withdraw his appeal against a four-month suspension last Saturday, on the same day he gave the owners a first feature win with Pacific Emperor in the Group 3 Merlion Trophy (1,200m).

Wong’s suspension for not riding Tan’s War Frontier to the stewards’ satisfaction in a race on Sept 30 began on Oct 29 and will end on Feb 28, 2024.

“When Kah Soon knew CC was out, he asked me to take the ride. After I galloped the horse on Tuesday, we planned for the race,” said Iskandar.

“I watched the replays to study the horse. As he’s a horse with a short burst, you cannot check him or it’s hard for him to pick up again.

“I must let him stride along and that’s why we got off the fence early. The light weight (48kg) also helped him.”

Iskandar got lucky with another pick-up ride two races later in the $20,000 Open Maiden (1,200m). Unlike even-money favourite Pacific Sonic, Desmond Koh’s debutant Sacred Buddy was at long odds of $158.

“Krisna (Thangamani) was supposed to ride him, but he was already booked on Magic Master,” said Iskandar.

“I rode him in slow work and gallop, but he didn’t show much. He did have some speed, though. It was a very nice win and I think he can win some more races.”

Krisna was not too sore about jumping off the Sacred Falls four-year-old. He bounced back in the next race with Endless ($50) for the same owner, the Blazing Expectations Stable.

“I thought Sacred Buddy was short of one run, so I told them to put Iskandar on. In an Open Maiden race, he may still have a chance,” he said.

“Endless was in good form, but I was worried about the weight (57kg). He’s better with a lighter weight, but he gave a good kick.”

manyan@sph.com.sg