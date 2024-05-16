Pacific Vampire is a nap

Bruno Queiroz looks set for another sit-and-steer job aboard Kranji's rising star Pacific Vampire in the Class 3 (1,400m) on May 18.

It will take a very brave man to tip against Pacific Vampire in Race 10 on May 18.

In two Kranji starts, the exciting prospect has left decent Class 4 and Class 3 horseflesh like Ejaz and Mt Niseko gasping in his wake.

The Jason Ong-trained Impending four-year-old has shown the same contempt in the way he routed his rivals in three barrier trials.

The latest one on May 9 was a carbon copy of the first two.

Pacific Vampire was in a race of his own once he scorched up the Polytrack to lead his rivals another merry dance.

At the business end, he does not do things in half-measure either.

With jockey Bruno Queiroz gripping his bridged reins as tight and short as possible, the flying machine looked like he was never out of second gear throughout.

Yet, he went on to gap the rest by his biggest margin thus far – eight lengths.

He again looks hard to beat in the $70,000 Class 3 race, though he is stepping up to 1,400m for the first time.

His Australian record as Shadow Vampire shows three wins over 1,000m, but not one race past 1,110m.

But he clearly has a big set of lungs which should be able to make him pass that first test with nary a hiccup.

With No. 3 as the anchor, the battle for the minors is shaping up as a genuine contest.

Energy Baby had to do it the hard way the last time when he was trapped three deep for most of the mile journey.

The Jerome Tan-trained grey hit the front at the 300m but soon came under siege. The Rich Enuff five-year-old held on for as long as he could, but eventually buckled to run a brave second to Sabah Ace.

The drop from 1,600m to 1,400m will suit him better.

It was not just Energy Baby who felt the pinch over the mile. In that same race, the Alwin Tan-trained Aniki led but was found wanting inside the last 250m.

Sparks can fly again back down to a more suitable trip, even if the wide barrier (10) is a query.

Maxima is resuming since his meritorious 10th, a touch under five lengths off Lim’s Kosciuszko, in the 2023 Singapore Gold Cup (2,000m) on Nov 11.

The German-bred may need the run, but his class can see him sneak into the quartet.

