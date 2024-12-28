Pacific Victory gives Ong first Malaysia win

Pacific Victory (Jerlyn Seow) giving trainer Jason Ong his first Malaysia victory on Dec 28 in Kuala Lumpur.

Two-time Singapore champion trainer Jason Ong saddled his first winner since his relocation to Malaysia when Pacific Victory created a mild upset in the RM40,000 (S$12,150) Class 3 – 1,200m handicap at Sungai Besi on Dec 28.

The Rubick gelding won three times in 12 starts for former trainer Tan Kah Soon at Kranji, but is now under the care of Ong – who won the Singapore premiership in 2023 and 2024.

Pacific Victory ($31) was having his first start in Malaysia but he had a familiar partner, apprentice Jerlyn Seow.

Seow won on the four-year-old’s penultimate outing in Singapore in a Class 4 over 1,200m event on Sept 21.

The partnership, however, finished 14th of 16 runners on the final day of Singapore racing at Kranji on Oct 5.

Pacific Victory did not have a particularly good trial last week, which was probably why he went off at lukewarm odds.

From barrier 8, Seow managed to get to the rails on settling down and led from last-start winner Boy Xander who kept her mount company. Fatal Attraction and Joker Nine Six followed next.

Boy Xander was half a length in front of Pacific Victory at the 600m and enjoyed a slight lead going into the straight.

But Pacific Victory regained the lead at the 300m. From there, he kept up a relentless gallop to win by 1¼ lengths from Fatal Attraction who was the only one putting up a serious challenge in the final 200m.

Boy Xander held on for third.

“My instructions were to jump and sit wherever comfortable as this is Pacific Victory’s first start in Malaysia,” said Seow. “After the jump, I tried to sit comfortable but I was caught deep.

“Then I saw nobody was keen to lead, so I took my horse forward.

“The horse is mature enough to know what to do (staying relaxed) and when I asked him for an effort, he responded well.”

The final race meeting of 2024 for the Selangor Turf Club also saw some thrilling finishes – including doubles and trebles for both trainers and jockeys – with a few favourites obliging for their backers.

Trainer David Kok saddled a treble of winners for the Pacific Stable owners in Pacific Dream ($17), Pacific Bao Bei ($23), and Pacific Angel ($21) in the final race.

Along with Pacific Victory, the stable celebrated a quartet.

Nick Selvan was another happy trainer.

He enjoyed a double – with Single Warrior ($29), who is now two from two in Malaysia, as well as Contarelli ($15), who fended off the late challengers in Race 5.

Seow also had a double.

Both her wins were in the silks of the Pacific Stable in Races 3 and 6, aboard Pacific Bao Bei and Pacific Victory.

Laercio de Souza was yet another rider who ended the season with a double.

He got off to a flier with Pacific Dream in Race 1.

But he then had to wait until the penultimate race, before celebrating on The Star ($13) after a tightly contested race that saw him time his ride to perfection.

The most impressive winner would have to be No More Delay ($11) in race 7, where he destroyed his rivals with a margin of more than eight lengths.

The rain started to pour at the SLTC and jockey Lim Shung Uai applied front-running tactics from gate 1 aboard the Wayne Lim-trained No More Delay.

He now has three victories from four starts in Malaysia and does not seem to be slowing down any time soon.

Red Dragonfly ($18) was also among the highlights, keeping his unbeaten Malaysia record with four wins from as many starts.

SELANGOR TURF CLUB/TURFONLINE