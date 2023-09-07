Pacific Warrior's need for speed

Pacific Warrior (Vlad Duric) producing at the right time to seal his only Kranji win thus far, on July 23. PHOTO: STC

Pacific Warrior has been a bit of a head-scratcher for the Michael Clements yard.

With an Australian record of one win over the mile at Doomben for the son of Snitzel – then known as Basquiat and prepared by Chris Waller – conventional wisdom would have such journeys locked into his new Kranji workload.

Clements accordingly plotted a path towards the last two legs (1,400m and 1,600m) of the Singapore Three-Year-Old Challenge at his first preparation, but the results have not been quite black and white.

He did exhibit the racing pattern of a typical backmarker, albeit racing on the pace first-up at his only Polytrack test, only to get rolled by Nate’s Champion.

With blinkers on, he then totally bucked the trend as the surprise leader in the Group 2 Singapore Guineas (1,600m). He fought on gamely, but was no match when Coin Toss swept past.

Clements then brought him back as a four-year-old after a short freshen-up.

After three runs, the yard is still none the wiser about pigeonholing him, even after he opened his Kranji account at his penultimate start in a Class 4, 1,400m event on July 23 – with blinkers off.

Winning partner Vlad Duric was back aboard at his last start five weeks later when stepped up in grade to Class 3, but he stayed one-paced for seventh place despite a cosy rails-hugging trip from barrier one.

The horse Clements and the Pacific Stable had singled out as their best Guineas prospect from a major shopping spree in Australia remained an enigma.

But they will not give up trying to unlock his true ability, as Saturday’s shot at dropping back to the 1,200m of the $70,000 Class 3 Polytrack contest would suggest.

Assistant trainer Michael White is still persuaded Pacific Warrior has all the makings of a miler, but paradoxically, a sharper journey might just bring out his best.

“He’s a bit of a tricky horse,” said the Australian horseman.

“The more we learn about him, the more we think he’s a get-back type of horse with a short sharp sprint.

“He does what he does. At his last start, the moderate pace might not have suited him, and he plodded a bit.

“The blinkers come on again so he can be ridden quieter. Over 1,200m, we hope there’ll be a good speed.

“He can then get back, get off the speed, and use his turn of foot late.”

White explained that the headgear in the third leg of the 3YO series backfired a little.

“He wore blinkers in the Guineas. In hindsight, we should have ridden him cold then, but he still ran a good third,” he said.

“So, it’s hard to tell if the blinkers worked that day, but I guess we had to try again.

“With a horse like him, it all depends on the race circumstances, the speedmap, where he sits.”

Guineas partner Wong Chin Chuen gets the steering job again. The Malaysian jockey should be better prepared in keeping a tighter hold in the early parts of the race.

“Jimmy knows him quite well. From the wide draw (12 dropped to nine after the scratchings), he should be able to drop him back,” said White.

“Let’s hope things work his way this time.”