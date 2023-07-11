Packing Award back in form

Six-time winner Packing Award (No. 8) is worth considering in the last race at Happy Valley on Wednesday night. He showed a return to form with his last-start fourth behind Tuchel in the Group 3 Premier Plate (Handicap) over 1,800m. PHOTO: HKJC

Race 1 (1,000M)

3 Har Har At Heart has hit the right vein of form. This grade is suitable and Karis Teetan should ensure he gets every chance. The one to beat from the right draw.

5 Noble Boyz is racing well but has a wide barrier to overcome. Hugh Bowman’s booking is ideal.

6 Jazz Steed knows how to win over this course and distance. He gets his chance again from a positive draw with Vincent Ho up.

2 Circuit Seven gets the services of the record-breaking Zac Purton. But he will have to contend with an awkward draw.

Race 2 (2,200M)

1 Dazzling Fellow can score in this grade. He has been competitive under similar conditions this season. With luck, he is the one to catch.

5 Classic Archi is in the right vein of form. He is looking to snap a string of close-up efforts with a first Hong Kong win.

4 Vincy gets the services of Purton. He has the right draw and has proven to be a formidable opponent over this course and distance.

2 Helene Allibor did well to grab third last time. He is a chance.

Race 3 (1,200m)

8 Mr Valiant has shown he is capable of scoring in this grade. He has been racing well all term and it would not surprise to see him win. Expect him to settle closer in the run this time around.

5 Joy Coming turned his form around last time to finish a competitive second. He would only need to run to that level to make his presence felt.

9 Wind Speeder gets the hands of Purton. The inside gate is a bonus.

2 Flaming Passion is in the form of his life. Keep safe.

Race 4 (1,000m)

2 Savvy Delight missed narrowly last time. He should go mighty close if he manages to replicate that effort, even against a tough line-up.

3 Fast Serve is looking to remain unbeaten. He has the ability to win again and the inside draw should ensure his chance.

4 King Eccellente knows how to win over this course and distance. He rarely runs a bad race at the Valley.

6 Ace Talent finally got off the mark two runs back. He is holding his condition and remains a threat.

Race 5 (1,650m)

12 Cordyceps One is better than his recent form suggests. He has been without luck, having missed the kick once before being withdrawn at the starting gates last time. It would not surprise to see him return a reward for his connections.

4 Snowalot draws ideally and gets the services of Purton. He will be fighting out the finish.

3 Turquoise Alpha is chasing a hat-trick of wins. He is doing well and continues to raise the bar.

10 Fortune President slots in light. He has the form to contend.

Race 6 (1,200m)

3 Hero Star can find the front and play catch me if you can. Brenton Avdulla hops up and gate 1 should see him find an easy lead. The one to beat, especially in this grade.

1 Juneau Flash is consistent and does not know how to run a bad race. He will be fighting out the finish once more.

7 Hearty Wish is next in line. He brings the right form to this, having finished a competitive third last start.

8 Togepi has done well across his career without winning. He has claims.

Race 7 (1,800m)

3 Sunny Star can win in this grade. He appears ready for a rise in distance. Ho hops up and the ideal draw should see him find the right spot.

5 Hameron has placed twice from three runs in Hong Kong. He is showing plenty of early toe and the inside gate has him favoured.

7 S J Tourbillon is chasing back-to-back wins. He can continue his red-hot spell.

4 Jumbo Fortune can mix his form but he has a chance against this group with Purton up for the fourth straight time. Keep safe.

Race 8 (1,000m)

11 Northern Beaches is doing everything right. He slots in light and looks well placed to improve, following a pair of third-placed efforts.

7 Humble Star can mix his form but, on his day, he is capable of overcoming this group.

2 Seasons Wit is chasing a hat-trick of wins. He has some class and his ascent appears far from over. This is a difficult field, though.

5 Equaletta Blitz is next in line.

Race 9 (1,650m)

5 Packing Award is super classy on his day. However, his fair share of setbacks have slowed him at times. His last-start fourth in the Group 3 Premier Plate was full of merit and the inside draw should afford him every chance close to the speed. Take a chance on him.

9 Atullibigeal knows what it is all about. He has claims, if he manages to find his best.

2 Savaquin is consistent. He is favoured from the draw with Purton engaged.

8 Galaxy Witness is next best. He will be closing in late, like always.

Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club