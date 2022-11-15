Packing Award can head owner's 1-2 finish

Packing Award (No. 8) has trialled well for his first assignment this season. The five-time winner should finish ahead of The Irishman to give owner Edmond Lee a quinella in Race 8 at Happy Valley on Wednesday.

RACE 1 (1,200M)

6 Flying On The Turf did everything right first-up. He looks well placed to take another step forward. He has yet to win but his latest trial was impressive.

1 Raging Blaze has been knocking on the door. He slots in light and is worth each-way support.

5 Hearty Wish should improve further. The wide draw makes things tricky but he is capable and pairs favourably with jockey Lyle Hewitson.

3 Happily Friends has drawn an ideal gate and can make his presence felt.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

6 Fortune Hero won well last time. He does his best racing in front and another win would not surprise.

4 Encore is progressing nicely. He can take another step forward and is worth each-way consideration, never mind that he is drawn in Gate 8.

11 Little Player can be a touch slow out of the gates. But if he finds a good position, he should get his opportunity.

1 Jazz Steed knows the course. He is in solid form.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

1 Flaming Passion makes a favourable return to Class 4 and the Happy Valley track. He is a two-time winner in this grade at the city circuit, which holds him in good stead. He looks the one to beat.

4 Hero Star will likely find the front and try to pinch this. He makes his own luck and, from there, can be tough to get past.

2 Above All can atone for a luckless last outing. He is better than that after being pushed very wide on the home turn.

3 Leslie has claims. He is better than his recent form suggests.

RACE 4 (1,800M)

9 Chater Pins does everything right in his races, except win, and his three outings this campaign have been solid. He will be coming home late and, interestingly, some of his best efforts have come under race-jockey Matthew Chadwick.

8 Red Impact is closing in on another win. He is a solid operator who can improve again.

6 Wonder Years is consistent. From his favourable gate, he should be in the mix. 12 Perfect To Great slots in light and gets his opportunity.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

7 Hardly Swears is in great form and gets an excellent chance to reward his patient owners with a first success. Trainer Pierre Ng is flying through his first season and his good fortune can continue.

5 Savvy Chic was without luck first-up down the straight at Sha Tin. He has plenty more to give and should showcase it at Happy Valley.

1 H Z Tourbillon is closing in on another win.

8 Nordic Combined finished a nice fourth last time. He should go closer with improvement.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

5 California Concord travelled wide without cover last time. That should be forgiven. He can atone for that effort from Gate 1 with apprentice Angus Chung’s 10lb (4.54kg) claim. Expect him to lead.

2 Adios is lightly raced but crafting an impressive record. He was a strong winner last time and should continue his ascent.

3 Gallant Waking is classy but there are a few others fancied with preferred conditions.

6 Decisive Twelve is next best.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

6 Happy Sharing won well two starts ago. He likes to race on the speed and chances are, with the good gate, he will find the lead. He gets every chance to rack up another win for in-form trainer Ng.

4 Excellent Peers is consistent and has done well already with three wins under his belt. The draw will afford him his opportunity for back-to-back hurrahs.

1 Beauty Glory gets a handy 10lb off. He won well first-up this season and should be right in the mix.

2 Atullibigeal should launch his run late. The last-start runner-up can find a placing.

RACE 8 (1,650M)

8 Packing Award is a highly talented horse. He has trialled well in the lead-up to his first-up assignment and barrier four should ensure he gets a sweet run throughout.

2 The Irishman really turned it around in his last start for a tidy effort in this grade at Sha Tin. The step-up in distance is suitable. It would not surprise to see him fill a 1-2 finish for owner Edmond Lee.

5 Everyone’s Delight can lead and make his own luck.

7 Fa Fa has claims at his preferred course.

RACE 9 (1,650M)

6 Never Too Soon raced without luck in the concluding stages in his last start. He can make amends. From Gate 2, he should get the run of the race.

7 Rising From Ashes swooped home last time for second. He is on an upward trajectory and can continue his ascent.

5 Comet Splendido is chasing back-to-back victories. He still has a number of rating points in hand.

8 Delightful Laos will sit back and run on for a strong finish. He trialled very well. Keep safe.

- Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club