Packing Award should redeem himself

Race 1 (1,200m)

11 All Is Good has found a suitable contest. He has been knocking on the door and the inside draw should give him every possible chance to break through.

1 Exuberant has the class but needs to piece it together. He was a good third last start. Another win is nearing.

9 Prime Mortar has hit the ground running. He has shown improvement with each and every outing.

12 Miracles finished an impressive second last start. The light weight is a big plus.



Race 2 (1,800m)

3 Owners’ Star is mixing his form but should improve sharply in Class 5. Drawn well, he should get every chance under the in-form Karis Teetan.

1 Regency Master is also much better suited in Class 5. He is in sound condition and will be finishing fast for Matthew Poon.

6 Jubilation missed narrowly last start. The wide gate is not ideal but the long run into the straight should afford him enough time to find a spot.

5 Sunny Baby is in form and pairs favourably with Zac Purton. Keep safe.



Race 3 (1,200m)

3 High Cloud is racing well and should relish the step back in trip. He pairs favourably with Teetan, who should be able to give him a sweet run in transit from Gate 4.

8 Melbourne Hall is holding his condition. Hugh Bowman and David Hall have formed a formidable jockey-trainer partnership and their good fortune can continue.

2 Hero Star can lead. He usually gets caught late but he will still give himself every chance.

10 Jazz Steed slots in light and knows what to do at Happy Valley. Keep safe.



Race 4 (1,000m)

2 Handsome Bo Bo should get a nice trail behind the leading duo. He can turn his form around at Happy Valley, which is where he clearly does his best racing. Expect some value.

1 Whizz Kid is ultra consistent. He has yet to finish further than fourth in 14 starts, winning five times. The speedster should roll forward and may take some catching.

5 Ping Hai Galaxy is holding his form this season. The grey gets his chance again.

8 Street Scream is already a three-time winner for trainer Tony Cruz this term. The strong booking of Vincent Ho commands respect.



Race 5 (1,200m)

5 Happy Fat Cat can roll forward. He is chasing back-to-back wins and the draw is more than suitable. He also remains in Class 4, which suits, and his racing pattern always affords him his shot.

10 Happy Soul is in form and is so close to a first win. He slots in light and will be finishing fast.

3 Momentum Galaxy is solid. He has been around for a while now and the seven-year-old knows exactly what it is all about.

6 Solar Partner can turn his form around. He is better than what his last start suggests.



Race 6 (1,650m)

6 Palace Pal was not suited to 2,200m last time. He can make an improvement back over this trip. His past performances have shown that this is where he is at his best.

10 Perfect To Great is chasing back-to-back successes. He slots in light and is suited in Class 4.

8 Smiling City is not without a chance. It is crucial for him that he saves ground throughout, which Gate 3 should afford.

3 Lucky Gold has been knocking on the door. He can win in this grade soon enough.



Race 7 (1,800m)

7 Packing Award is a very nice horse and he can turn his form around, after his torrid run in transit last start. He travelled wide and could not settle throughout. His first-up win is his true form. He is good enough to bounce back for win No. 7 at his 16th start.

5 Cheerful Days has been building up nicely for this contest. He caught the eye last start and should improve further.

2 Money Catcher can lead. He placed at Group 1 level last start, which holds him in good stead.

11 Nearly Fine loves the course and distance.



Race 8 (1,650m)

8 Gift Of Lifeline is dangerous with this rating and a return to Happy Valley should also spark sharp improvement. His latest trial at the city circuit was impressive.

3 Encountered is chasing back-to-back wins. He is in form and looks to have plenty of rating points in hand.

5 Master Delight mixes his form but is open to improvement. The booking of Purton suggests strong intent.

7 Maldives is in form and remains a huge threat. Keep safe.



Race 9 (1,200m)

3 Humble Star won on protest last time. He should get the win in his own right this time, as he appears to have a fair bit of ability. He has drawn well and is capable of scoring again.

1 Star Brite knows what he is doing and is favoured from Gate 2 with Bowman up.

11 Savvy Chic should lead this group from the innermost barrier. Chances are he will try to gap them turning for home, which could see him prove difficult to reel in.

4 Armour Eagle is racing well and can improve. But Gate 12 is tricky.

*Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club