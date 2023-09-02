Papa C will appreciate the step-up to 1,950m

Race 1 (1,200m)

(9) THE SHEPHERD showed up well in a competitive maiden. If he can build on that, he will be difficult to beat.

(4) RUN TO RIO ran a cracker second-up over this course and distance. Big threat.

(7) MO KING showed some improvement when tried with blinkers. He can go close.

(15) PIETER BOTH raced very greenly on debut and should have come on.

Race 2 (1,000m)

(4) PRINCEKRESH has been making steady progress after going down narrowly over this course and distance last time.

Stablemates (5) PHILISPIEL and (7) SEA VISTA are last-start winners who pose as threats.

(3) STANLEY PARK can capitalise on James Lihaba’s 4kg claim.

Race 3 (1,400m)

(8) MASTER FUEGO caught the eye on debut went staying on strongly over a sprint. This trip should be more to his liking.

(2) KUMEMORI finished second last time and can go one better from another good draw.

(6) EL DRAQUE is lightly raced but has consistent form. The step-up in trip could suit.

(12) UBISIKA was in need of his last run. Look for improvement.

Race 4 (1,750m)

(7) NINETY NINE HEROS was a close second over this course and distance, with stablemate (10) BILLY OF TEA finishing right behind. There should not be much between them.

(1) SUGAR BLAST has some useful sprint form. If he stays, he could upset.

The rest just look modest.

Race 5 (1,750m)

(11) AQUAE SULIS has been up against stronger opposition recently and goes well over this course and distance. Lihaba’s 4kg claim will help.

(2) BLAZING KISS has finished behind (10) RECKLESS LOVE the last three times they met. With a 2kg pull, the filly could finally put one over her rival.

(1) AFRICAN BEAT has the best draw and finished out of the placings just once.

Race 6 (1,200m)

This looks to be a straight fight between (4) BOMBER GIRL and (3) AMERICAN GRAFFITI, with (1) AISLING also in the mix.

American Graffiti’s last run was in the Grade 2 Debutante Stakes. Before that, she had finished ahead of Bomber Girl in the soft at Greyville. Aisling has been racing in strong feature company lately but with little success. This is a drop in class.

(2) HARLEY’S FATE can surprise with only 52.5kg on her back.

Race 7 (1,200m)

(12) SEEKING THE STARS could get back into the winner’s circle. His last two races have been in Grade 1 company and he did not finish far back.

(4) CAPTAIN BOMBSHELL has put in two useful efforts and is relatively well in at the weights.

(9) BEECHAMWOOD BOY’s last two wins have been over this course and distance.

(7) PRAY FOR RAIN has scored twice for his new stable. Respect.

Race 8 (1,950m)

(4) PAPA C was touched off in a tight finish last run over 1,600m. He stays, so the 1,950m will suit.

(1) KASHKAVAL takes a big drop in class from the best draw.

(11) BAYVIEW EXPRESS was a beaten favourite last run on the Poly. He switches back to turf.

(3) WINTER ROYALE was right up there with Papa C last time. Each-way chance.