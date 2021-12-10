Pay Attention to his KL gallop

Only four horses engaged in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday went at a faster pace when rounding up their preparation for their respective assignments.

Former Kranji galloper Attention was the fastest of the quartet. He clocked 38.5sec for the 600m at the Sungei Besi racetrack.

He is engaged in Sunday's Race 2, one of three Class 5 events over 1,300m.

The Australian-bred, now seven years old, had 18 starts under Cliff Brown at Kranji for several placings.

He scored first-up in Malaysia, over the Kuala Lumpur 1,100m in March this year for his new trainer, Lim Shung You.

But his form tapered off. He ran unplaced in his next four starts, before bouncing back to finish second and third. In his last start, however, he ran ninth.

On yesterday's hit-out, he is worth considering as one for value.

The other three who galloped yesterday were Song Kid (Race 1/pace work), Bella Veloce (Race 3/pace work) and Buffalo Soldier (Race 4/41sec).