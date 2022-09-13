Penny drops early as Coin Toss gets win

Coin Toss (Simon Kok) upstaging the favourite Golden Brown (Jake Bayliss) in the Restricted Maiden race over 1,200m on the Poly on Saturday.

After an encouraging debut third on Aug 28, Coin Toss went two better to hand ambitious relative newcomer Gandharvi Stable its first Kranji success on Saturday.

Ridden by Simon Kok, the Flying Artie three-year-old navigated his way around the eight-horse field of the $75,000 Restricted Maiden race (1,200m) before laying down the law inside the last 200m.

The box-seating favourite and debutant Golden Brown (Jake Bayliss) had the race shot to pieces when he kept to a rail-hugging run as he broke clear at the 300m marker.

But Coin Toss ($19) proved that the longest way home does not necessarily take the longest time in racing. Charging down the outside, he overhauled Golden Brown by one length. Stablemate Shihab (Ibrahim Mamat) finished third, 51/2 lengths away.

The winning time, 1min 11.67sec for the Polytrack 1,200m, was moderate. But that would matter little to Gandharvi’s owner, Kuldeep Singh Rajput.

The Indian healthcare entrepreneur had little joy at his first Kranji foray with his second-hand purchase, Muraahib, in 2021.

Even though the Reset eight-year-old failed to flatter in 10 starts, he was not disheartened.

He actually pledged further support to trainer Michael Clements with his fresh buys – Coin Toss and Petrograd.

The whiff of a breakthrough was in the air when, at their first starts, the Australian-bred duo finished behind Ejaz for a Clements trifecta in a Restricted Maiden race over 1,200m on Aug 28.

On Saturday, Coin Toss flipped the long barren run into a day to remember.

“It was good to see this horse finish off like that and win a first race for his owner, Kuldeep,” said Clements.

“It was a good win. At his first start, he was already pretty good.

“He has come on since that run. He ran on turf first-up, but he showed he could handle Polytrack as well.”

Clements, who was back at Kranji after a fruitless trip to Korea with Celavi on Sept 4, was also delighted for the winning Malaysian rider.

“It’s great for Simon. He has been pretty patient waiting for his employment pass (EP),” said Clements.

“It’s been difficult for him. He has always had a bit of luck for us.”

The former two-time Singapore champion apprentice jockey’s rite of passage to the senior ranks has indeed been tougher than most due to the long delay in his EP application.

After finally getting the precious document, Kok could let off his pent-up frustration with a treble at his very first day as a freelancer on Aug 28.

He drew a blank on Sept 4, but bounced straight back with a first career four-timer on Saturday.

Kok also scored aboard the Desmond Koh-trained Wawasan (Race 1), Heng Xing (Race 6) and First Chief (Race 8), the latter two for trainer Richard Lim.

“I’m very happy to get four winners today. I really appreciate all the support, I’m glad I got the job done,” said Kok, whose previous best hauls had been four trebles to add to a tally of 116 winners since his riding debut in 2018.

Of his quartet of winners, Coin Toss would arguably have the most scope from a future perspective.

“Coin Toss showed some ability first-up. He’s still looking around, but he has some engine underneath,” said Kok.

“When I put some pressure at the 600m, he didn’t know what to do. But, once I got into a bit more space, he knew what he was doing.

“He still has plenty to learn.”