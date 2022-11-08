Perfect Victory plan for 'Stargazer'

Star Victory (Louis-Philippe Beuzelin) bounding away to an easy win in the Open Maiden race over 1,200m at Kranji on Saturday.

A five-month break and a stable transfer since a fighting debut second in June have not stopped Star Victory from picking up where he left off – and go one better on Saturday.

The son of Vancouver slipped under the radar after that smart run, only to resurface under a different trainer’s banner in October.

It turned out that his owners PSM Racing Stable had left Michael Clements to move to James Peters. Star Victory was part of a migrating team of seven horses, headlined by Group 2 winner Starlight.

Peters said Star Victory came to his yard in mint condition but was not aware of the backstory behind his layoff.

“I only received the horse recently, so I’m not sure why he had a long break,” said the English trainer.

“He came to us in great condition. He’s done everything very easily.

“I’m very happy with today’s win. He has a lot of ability, he had strong form from his Restricted Maiden second.

“I was happy with his barrier trial last week and was expecting a good run today.”

Stable transfers can be a blank canvas to trainers, but jockey Louis-Philippe Beuzelin’s invaluable input certainly helped paint a clearer picture.

The Frenchman’s decision to hand up the lead to Ocean Wedge (Danny Beasley) down the backstraight was a winning move which he had actually rehearsed with Peters.

“This horse can be a bit of a stargazer if he leads. Louis and I discussed, we wanted him to have someone to chase,” said Peters.

“It’s worked out well.”

Into the straight, for a fleeting few seconds, it looked like Ocean Wedge’s daring gamble might pay off. Star Victory was not responding.

But once Beuzelin ducked back to the inside, the chaser they hoped Star Victory would be, was awakened – and set free towards a 1¼-length win.

“He’s still green and inexperienced but I think he has a big future here,” said Peters. “He’s definitely better on turf and over further.”

Beuzelin was clearly delighted he had shone again in the blue-and-white diagonals silks that took him to many victories aboard Starlight and Starharmony, when they were prepared by Clements.

“I’d like to pay homage to the owner, who has been loyal to me, and congrats to James for a good training effort,” said Beuzelin.

“This horse has got natural gate speed and I found myself in front. But I didn’t want to be left a sitting duck.

“I didn’t want to be a target for horses on my back. I wanted to sit behind the leader instead.

“That’s why I let Danny come around to lead. My horse was relaxed, he actually relaxed too much.

“At the 400m, I had to wake him up and he picked up nicely to score a nice win.

“But he’ll be better over turf and longer.”